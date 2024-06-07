Mr And Mrs Mahi Box Office Week 1: Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor movie netts reasonable Rs 24 crores in 7 days

Directed by Sharan Sharma and starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor, Mr And Mrs Mahi had a pretty decent first weekend, where it netted around Rs 24 crores. The movie took a huge start on Cinema Lovers Day and after a reasonably good weekend hold, it sustained well at low levels over the weekdays. Mr And Mrs Mahi faces stiff competition from Munjya and Bad Boys 4 and how it performs over the second weekend will determine whether it can outgross Srikanth or not.

Mr And Mrs Mahi Netts A Reasonable Rs 24 Crores In Its First Week At The Box Office

Mr And Mrs Mahi, regardless of how it does further, has proven that by showcasing movies at subsidised rates, more audiences can be convinced to pay a visit to the theatres. Due to Mr And Mrs Mahi's over-performance on Cinema Lovers Day, this week's release Munjya has also priced tickets at competitive rates. The result is that the movie is attracting more moviegoers than it would, had it been priced higher.

Mr And Mrs Mahi's Box Office So Far Reinstills Faith In Rom-Com Filmmakers

The year of 2024 has particularly been good for small and medium sized films. Many movies have legged out after a low opening day. If we take the fair value opening of Mr And Mrs Mahi, it has almost netted 8 times its opening day in week 1. Mr And Mrs Mahi reinstills faith in rom-com filmmakers who feel that the genre doesn't have it in it to attract audiences to theatres.

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Mr And Mrs Mahi Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 6.75 crores 2 Rs 4.50 crores 3 Rs 5.50 crores 4 Rs 2 crores 5 Rs 1.85 crores 6 Rs 1.75 crores 7 Rs 1.75 crores Total Rs 24.10 crores nett in India in 7 days

About Mr And Mrs Mahi

Mahendra Aggarwal (Rajkummar Rao) wants to become an Indian cricketer but is forced to work at his father's sports shop. His marriage is arranged with Mahima (Janhvi Kapoor), who approves of him because of his honesty.

After the wedding, Mahi, who also loves cricket, pushes Mahendra to follow his passion. However, because he is not good enough to become a professional batsman, he is suggested to become a coach instead. Initially hesitant, Mahendra agrees when he notices the buzz around his coach.

This is the time when Mahendra also realizes that Mahima has the potential to become an excellent professional cricketer but couldn't fulfill her dream so far because of her father's wish to see her as a doctor. He encourages Mahi to follow her dream and decides to be her coach.

As Mr & Mrs Mahi, take the path of their dream together, they have to battle relationship conflicts that await them in the future.

Mr And Mrs Mahi In Theatres

