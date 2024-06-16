Weekly Hallyu Newsmakers: BTS' Jin's military discharge and hug event, EXO-CBX vs SM Ent, Squid Game Season 2 and 3 production updates

BTS' Jin was discharged from the military earlier this which after which he participated in the BTS FESTA 2024 to celebrate the 11th debut anniversary of the group. The eldest member also held a hug event in which lucky fans got to embrace him. SM Entertainment filed a lawsuit against EXO-CBX after the members' claims against unfair music distribution rights. Here is everything that happened this week.

BTS' Jin's military discharge and hug event

BTS member Jin was discharged from the military on June 12. BTS members reunited for the occasion and came to receive him. Fans rejoiced as they got to see a glimpse of all the members together again. The rest of the members including RM, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook are currently fulfilling their mandatory military service.

Jin's hug event took place on June 13 as a part of BTS FESTA 2024. The event was Jin's idea as he wanted to do something special for the fans to celebrate BTS' 11th anniversary and his military discharge. 1000 lucky fans were selected to take part in the event and get the opportunity to hug Jin. Things quickly took a turn as a few fans tried to kiss the idol without his consent. Jin could be seen visibly trying to avoid the situation.

On June 14, Seoul’s Songpa Police Department confirmed that they have received a report for investigating two fans for sexual assault. They stated that the case is under consideration on whether it requires a full investigation.

EXO-CBX versus SM Entertainment feud

On June 10, EXO's Chen, Baeukhyun, and Xiumin's agency, INB100, held a press conference. They claimed that SM Entertainment failed to meet the 5.5% music record distribution fee agreed upon last year. They added that SM Entertainment unfairly demanded 10% of sales for EXO-CBX's individual activities and did not provide existing settlement data.

SM Entertainment denied these claims and stated that the members are enjoying the fame of the EXO name. On June 12, they filed a lawsuit against the EXO members Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin.

On June 14, EXO-CBX released a statement addressing the ongoing feud with SM Entertainment. The members mentioned that they proposed an agreement to pay a fee for SM Entertainment's music, assets, and name instead of 10 percent of their revenue, but the agency ignored their proposal and went ahead with the lawsuit.

They continued and added that SM Entertainment filed a lawsuit first and they will cooperate by revealing everything, including their negotiations from last year. They added that the distribution of profits has always been doubted and hence they will file a lawsuit against SM Entertainment over the distribution of profit and reveal to the court that the agency's system is wrong.

Squid Game Season 2 and 3 wrap up

On June 14, a South Korean media outlet reported that the filming of Squid Game seasons 2 and 3 has been wrapped up. The reports added that the cast and crew went to celebrate the end of filming in Gapyeong. The filming commenced in July 2023 and came to an end in June 2024, spanning around 11 months in total.

Netflix has maintained that both seasons will not be released subsequently and they are currently focusing on the release of season 2. However, the reports mentioned that the filming for Season 2 and Season 3 took place together and it was like shooting for a long story that would be released in 2 parts.

According to sources, Season 2 will reportedly consist of 6 episodes and Season 3 will also include 6 to 7 episodes. The series will be released in similar lines to The Glory and the time between the release of the two seasons would not be huge.

