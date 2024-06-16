Scandal starring Han Chae Young, Han Bo Reum and Choi Woong: Release date, time, where to watch, plot, cast and more

Scandal also known as Snow White’s Revenge is an upcoming K-drama where is an upcoming drama where a family is shattered with hidden secrets and revenge schemes. This women-led drama has been on the radar of many K-drama lovers who love to indulge in a good-old revenge story.

Release Date and Time of Scandal

Scandal is scheduled to premiere on June 17, 2024, at 7: 50 PM KST (4:20 IST). It will air new episodes every Monday and Friday.

Where to Watch Scandal?

Scandal will be premiering on KBS2 in South Korea.

Genre

Revenge, Romantic, Thriller, Melodrama

Plot

Scandal brings a riveting revenge story to the threshold. The plot follows the story of two women who are exact opposites of each other. The interesting twist comes when viewers get to know that these two are stepdaughter and mother.

Baek Seol Ah on the one hand is a vengeful stepdaughter who wants to take her mother down. She is a screenwriter who writes for dramas. When she grows up, she gets engaged to an aspiring actor Seo Jin Ho, who mysteriously goes missing on their wedding day.

When she gets to know that her stepmother, Moon Jung, In might be involved in his disappearance she sets out to exact a long overdue revenge from her.

Moon Jung In is an over-ambitious woman who can go to any limits to get successful and rich. She is the ruthless CEO of Jung In Entertainment. She suddenly turns up dead, leaving a big question as to what and who led to her mysterious demise.

The complicated relationships don’t end there as Seo Jin Ho magically reappears but under the new identity of Jung Woo Jin and gets cast in the lead role of Baek Seol Ah’s upcoming drama. The role changes his life, making him a superstar adding suspense to what led to this sudden fate change and whether he was ever honest with Baek Seol Ah.

Cast

Leading the K-drama Scandal are Han Chae Young, Han Bo Reum, and Choi Woong.

Han Chae Young will be seen portraying the ruthless and scheming Moon Jung In, the CEO of Jung In Entertainment. She used Moon Gyeon Sook when she was married to Baek Seol Ah’s father from whom she stole all his fortune and killed him. She used the same money to establish her agency Jung In Entertainment and changed her name so that it could not be traced back to her.

Han Bo Reum will be filling the shoes of the vindictive daughter Baek Seol Ah, who wants to exact revenge on her mother Moon Jung In, the murderer of her father. Baek Seol Ah loved Seo Jin Ho dearly who also betrays her by choosing success over her and joining hands with Moon Jung In.

Choi Woong will play Seo Jin Ho, once aspiring actor and fiancee of Baek Seol Ah who mysteriously goes missing on his wedding day. He then reappears as Jung Woo Jin who has signed up with Jung In Entertainment.

His sudden disappearance and reappearance question his loyalties and further complicate the relationship between Baek Seol Ah and Moon Jung In.

Supporting Cast

Scandal’s supporting cast will include a bundle of acting gems as they fill the atmosphere with further tension and suspense. Kim Gyu Sun will be seen as Min Joo Ryun, Moon Jung In’s other daughter and Lee Byung Joon will play her father Min Tae Chang.

Jin Ju Hyung will portray Kim Seok Gi, a planning director, and Jeon Seong Bin will be seen as a star director, Na Hyun Woo. Joining them will be Kim Jin Woo as Na Seung Woo and Oh Young Joo as Go Eun Byeol.

