Lee Jae Wook and Choi Sung Eun in talks for architect and civil servant roles in romance drama Last Summer

Lee Jae Wook and Choi Sung Eun will be starring in the upcoming drama Last Summer according to recent reports. Excitement runs high as fans will get a glimpse of the chemistry shared between the talented star-cast in a romantic setting. The drama will tell the story of a woman who hates summer and a man who loves summer.

According to reports released on August 19, Lee Jae Wook and Choi Sung Eun will lead the upcoming drama last summer. Lee Jae Wook would be appearing as Baek Do Ha who is a successful architect and is a director of an architectural firm. He is someone who always works hard to achieve his goals but he also has a different side to him.

Choi Sung Eun will take on the role of Song Ha Kyung who is a seventh-grade civil servant in the architecture industry. She is also known as 'Dragon rising from a small creek'.

The two characters will meet during one summer which will change their lives. The drama will focus on the three-dimensional romance between the two.

According to reports, the casting for Last Summer has been finalized and the script reading and production are expected to start soon.

Lee Jae Wook made his debut in 2018 with the drama Memories of Alhambra. The actor is well known for his performances in popular K-dramas including Alchemy of Souls and Extraordinary You. He would be appearing in the much-awaited historical drama Hong Rang along with Jo Bo Ah. His latest project was the business drama The Impossible Heir.

Advertisement

Choi Sung Eun made her debut in 2019 with the film Graduation Film. She has also worked in hit dramas like Beyond Evil and The Sound of Magic. She last appeared in the film My Name is Loh Kiwan alongside Song Joong Ki. The actress will also be appearing in the films Time to Be Strong and Mad Dance Office.

ALSO READ: Love on a Single Log Bridge confirms premiere in 2024 second half: Joo Ji Hoon-Jung Yu Mi part ways due to familial feuds