My Name is Loh Kiwan review: Song Joong Ki-Choi Sung Eun starrer is an emotional rollercoaster of love and hope

My Name is Loh Kiwan is a film that will tug at your heartstrings, promising to entertain the audience from start to finish. The anticipation surrounding this project has been met with satisfaction as Song Joong Ki and Choi Sung Eun deliver stellar performances in this romantic thriller. Song Joong Ki, recognized for his roles in popular dramas such as Descendants of the Sun and Vincenzo, shines alongside Choi Sung Eun, who has made a name for herself in hits like Beyond Evil and Sound of Magic. Check out this review of the recent film, My Name is Loh Kiwan.

My Name is Loh Kiwan review

Name: My Name is Loh Kiwan

Release date: March 1, 2024

Cast: Song Joong Ki, Choi Sung Eun, Jo Han Chul, Kim Sung Ryung, Lee Il Hwa, Lee Sang Hee

Director: Kim Hee Jin

Writer: Kim Hee Jin (original novel I Met Loh Kiwan by Cho Hae Jin)

Where to watch: Netflix

Plot

My Name is Loh Kiwan is based on the novel I Met Loh Kiwan by author Cho Hae Jin which was released in 2018. The film tells the story of a North Korean defector who flees China to start a new life in Belgium. After his mother tragically passes away, Loh Kiwan goes to Belgium in hopes of getting refugee status in an unknown land. His mother's last wish was a fresh life was Kiwan so that he could survive.

Kiwan applies for refugee status but government procedures take time. Hence, Kiwan is left with no identity. He has no means to get a job, a place to stay, or even food. Above all, he doesn't know the language or the people in this new land that he arrives.

Fate makes him cross paths with Marie, who is Korean but is a Belgian citizen. She helps him find a job and provides aid whenever things get tough for him. But Marie has been fighting her own demons since her mother passed away and her relationship with her father is rough. The two strangers find comfort and love with each other. But situations are not as breezy as they seem.

The Positives

My Name is Loh Kiwan is an emotional rollercoaster that takes you on a wild ride. It seamlessly transitions from sadness to action to romance and beyond. The pacing of the story is just right, gradually developing the characters. Despite the back-and-forth timeline, it never becomes confusing and keeps the audience engaged. Each character's actions are justified and believable. This film offers a mix of genres that can be enjoyed by anyone. The actors truly embody their roles and bring the characters' emotions to life.

The Negatives

The movie is definitely worth watching, but there are some scenes that could have been improved. The love story between the main characters felt a bit rushed and was quickly resolved in a short montage. Considering how the film ended, the montage, which only lasted a few seconds, didn't quite capture the depth of emotion between the characters. It would have been nice to see their relationship explored further.

The ending sequence when the plot rises to reach the climax is a drag. The action sequences in this part along with the shooting sequences could have been executed better.

Performances

Song Joong Ki and Choi Sung Eun took the main roles in this drama. Both the actors did great with the roles that they were given. Song Joong Ki shined as the vulnerable but warm Loh Kiwan. Choi Eun Sung as a broken and kindhearted Marie was also outstanding.

Song Joong Ki is known for his roles in romantic K-dramas and generally plays a financially well-to-do character. This new version of the actor forces the audience to sympathize with Loh Kiwan. He expresses the plight of the character very carefully and wonderfully.

Choi Sung Eun plays Marie who is a hot and cold character. Though she appears to be a rebel and rude, she has a soft heart and helps Kiwan in many ways. The actor portrays the turmoils and emotions of Marie well.

Jo Han Chul, Kim Sung Ryung, Lee Il Hwa, and Lee Sang Hee also helped build up the film splendidly.

Final Review

My Name is Loh Kiwan is an engaging film which will play with the emotions of the audience. Sometimes it's a warm bowl of soup in the winter but other times it is frostbite. The movie is entertaining and also engaging. It is a hopeful story of love and survival. Moreover, it also points out how one needs to find something to hold on to and hence find their will to survive.

My Name is Loh Kiwan is streaming on Netflix.

