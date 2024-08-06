Lee Jae Wook announces first-ever FAN CONCERT IN SEOUL log in; to sing over 10 songs at event

Lee Jae Wook, the famous actor who was recently seen in the revenge K-drama The Impossible Heir has announced that he will be holding his first-ever FAN CONCERT IN SEOUL log in. The actor will also be singing over 10 songs at the fan concert.

On August 6, 2024, the Korean media outlet Newsen reported that according to Lee Jae Wook’s agency Log Studio, the actor will be holding his first-ever fan concert called 2024 LEE JAE WOOK FAN CONCERT IN SEOUL log in on September 28, 2024, Saturday, at Myeonghwa Live Hall at 6 PM KST.

Along with the announcement Log Studio has unveiled the official poster of Lee Jae Wook’s fan concert. Lee Jae Wook looks handsome as ever in the poster as he is flaunting his good looks in an oversized black suit and horn-rimmed glasses. The poster sets the tone for the poster and increases excitement.

During his log in fan concert, Lee Jae Wook will be performing over 10 songs live which will set this fan concert apart from his previous fan meetings. The actor wishes to have a special time with his fans who will attend the concert.

Additionally, Lee Jae Wook is planning from start to end in this fan concert. He will take part in the direction, planning, composition, and stage design. His fondness is expected to be evident in every part of the venue as he is participating in every aspect of it.

The tickets for LEE JAE WOOK FAN CONCERT IN SEOUL log in will be opened on Interpark Ticket on September 20.

Advertisement

In other news, Lee Jae Wook is also holding his 2024 LEE JAE WOOK FAN MEETING IN JAPAN log in at the Omiya Sonic City Hall in Saitama, Japan on August 25 at 5 PM JST.

Meanwhile, an official from Log Studio commented that this fan concert has increased fans’ expectations in Korea and worldwide. They added that they are preparing their best as it is the Alchemy of Souls actor’s fan meeting 1 year and 6 months and asked fans to show a lot of interest.

Lee Jae Wook is best known for K-dramas Alchemy of Souls, Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol, Extraordinary Soul, and Search: WWW.

ALSO READ: 2 years of Alchemy of Souls: 5 reasons why Lee Jae Wook and Jung So Min’s historical fantasy drama needs a rewatch