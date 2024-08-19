Love on a Single Log Bridge confirms premiere in 2024 second half: Joo Ji Hoon-Jung Yu Mi part ways due to familial feuds

Joo Ji Hoon and Jung Yu Mi's Love on a Single Log Bridge is a much-awaited drama as the two talented actors will be showing off their chemistry for the upcoming romance comedy. The story revolves around former lovers who separate due to family rivalry and serendipitously reunite after 18 years. Here are the details about the project disclosed by the network.

On August 19, tvN shared a post on their social media, confirming the premiere of Love on a Single Log Bridge starring Joo Ji Hoon and Jung Yu Mi in the latter half of 2024. The caption on the picture shared read, 'Coming soon', raising expectations of the audience.

Joo Ji Hoon will be playing Seok Ji Won who is the the new chairman of a high school and also an executive director of a conglomerate. He is seen as the perfect person in every way who is good at sports and academics. When he joins the school, he reunites with Yoon Ji Won who is played by Jung Yu Mi. Yoon Ji Won is a physical education teacher at the school who is intolerant towards injustice. The two have been rivals since the start and they reunite.

The romance comedy Love on a Single Log Bridge is scheduled to premiere in the latter half of 2024. There will be 12 episodes which will be airing every Saturday and Sunday.

The story revolves around Seok Ji Won and Yoon Ji Won who were once lovers but had to separate due to family feuds. After the painful breakup, they both go their separate ways. Fate reunites them after 15 years and their passionate love for each other does not seem to have faded.

Love on a Single Log Bridge has been directed by Park Joon Hwa, also known for the Alchemy of Souls series Because This is My First Life, What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, and more. The script has been written by Kim Ye Jin who also wrote for The Tale of Nokdu and Love in the Moonlight.

