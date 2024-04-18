The news of Lee Min Joo and Song Bum Keun's alleged relationship has been rapidly circulating since it first surfaced. However, both celebrities have refrained from making any official statements to confirm or deny the rumors.

In response to inquiries regarding this matter, Antenna, the agency representing Lee Min Joo, issued a statement that lacks clarity and fails to address the pressing questions.

Lee Min Joo and Song Bum Keun are reportedly dating

On April 18, 2024, a South Korean media outlet broke the news that K-pop star Lee Mi Joo and 1 League football player Song Bum Keun are romantically involved. The rumors quickly spread, suggesting that their relationship has reached a serious level.

Interestingly, Lee Mi Joo even made a trip to Japan to meet Song Bum Keun while he was participating in the J1 League. Despite the widespread speculation, neither Lee Mi Joo nor Song Bum Keun has released an official statement regarding their relationship, leaving the situation shrouded in uncertainty with no definitive answers.

After the report was made public, Lee Mi Joo's agency was approached to authenticate the circulating rumors. Antenna responded with a concise statement acknowledging their awareness of the dating news and their ongoing efforts to verify the details. Furthermore, the company assured that they will issue an official statement regarding the matter once they have thoroughly investigated it. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Additionally, the speculation surrounding their romantic involvement gained momentum as online users stumbled upon undeniable evidence of their affectionate posts on social media. Notably, both public figures were spotted in identical settings, engaging in comparable activities, thus raising the possibility of their togetherness during those occasions. Nevertheless, loyal fans eagerly anticipate an official statement from the management company to validate these rumors.

More about Lee Mi Joo

Lee Mi Joo started her career with the K-pop group Lovelyz alongside Seo Ji Soo, Jung Yein, Kei, Ryu Su Jeong, Lee Su Jeong, JIN, and Yoo Ji Ae. The group was formed by Woolim Entertainment in 2014. However, the group was disbanded by the agency in 2021 and the members ventured into their solo careers.

Lee Mi Joo signed under the record label Antenna and has been working on her solo activities ever since. In 2023, the artist released her debut solo single album, Movie Star, along with the music video for the title track of the same name.

Watch Lee Mi Joo's Movie Star music video

ALSO READ: Lee Junho, Kim Hyang Gi, more raise anticipation for superhero series Cashero with PICS from script reading