Pandya Store is one of the most popular shows on Star Plus. The family drama has kept the audiences intrigued even after the first major leap. The gripping plot and captivating twists in the Rohit Chandel and Priyanshi Yadav - starrer have also grabbed a fair spot on the ratings chart. To amp up the excitement factor and sustain its drama quotient, the makers of Pandya Store are now planning for a reboot. A report by India Forums hints that the show is all set to take a second generational leap.

Falaq Naazz likely to star in Pandya Store post a 7-year leap

According to sources, Falaq Naazz, who was last seen in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss OTT 2, is gearing up for her next venture. She will join the cast of Pandya Store post the leap. It’s been reported that Falaq is going to step into the shoes of Piyali Munsi, who is all set to bid adieu to the show. The Sasural Simar Ka actress will be portraying Hetal Makhwana on Pandya Store.

Here’s a highlight from recent episode of Pandya Store:

Current storyline of Pandya Store

The present track of Pandya Store focuses on Dhawal and Natasha. In a dramatic turn of events, Natasha fails to save Amrish and he falls into the river. After learning about her pregnancy, she decides to share the news with Dhawal. However, Dhawal accuses her of Amrish’s death and this leads to their tragic separation.

As per the speculations, the post-leap story of the show will see Dhawal and Natasha living their lives separately. While Natasha relocates to Mumbai, Dhawal achieves new heights of success in his business. It would now be interesting to see how Dhawal and Natasha will react after coming across each other once again and what would be Dhawal’s reaction to Natasha keeping their child away from him for so many years.

About Pandya Store

With the tremendous love and admiration pouring in from the audience, Pandya Store has managed to run successfully for the last three years. The daily soap began with a middle-class married couple, Gautam and Dhara played by Kinshuk Mahajan and Shiny Doshi respectively. Apart from handling their business, the duo struggled to bind the family together. After a significant leap, Rohit Chandel and Priyanshi Yadav joined the show as Dhawal and Natasha.

Pandya Store is produced by Sphere Origins. It airs every Monday to Sunday at 7.30 p.m on StarPlus and can be viewed anytime on Disney+Hotstar.

