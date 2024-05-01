Connection teaser and main poster OUT: Ji Sung, Jeon Mi Do get tangled up in world of drugs; know more details

Connection, SBS' highly anticipated drama has revealed its main posters featuring lead actor Ji Sung, building excitement among viewers. Additionally, the drama has released its first teaser, showcasing Ji Sung, Jeon Mi Do, Kim Kyung Nam, and Kwon Yool’s characters, offering a glimpse into the captivating storyline to come.

Connection is an electrifying crime thriller featuring Ji Sung as Jang Jae Kyung, a top detective in the narcotics unit who gets caught in the grip of addiction. Jeon Mi Do takes on the role of Oh Yoon Jin, a bold and vocal reporter at a local newspaper. This gripping drama marks the partnership of director Lee Tae Gon and writer Lee Hyun, known for their previous hit Diary of a Prosecutor on JTBC.

Connection drops main posters

Despite being a respected detective with strong principles, Jang Jae Kyung's life takes a dark turn when he's abducted and involuntarily hooked on a mysterious new substance.

In the first of the two freshly unveiled posters of Connection, Jang Jae Kyung's gaze pierces through the frame as he surveys yellow pills strewn across a table at the police station. Even from a distance, his aura of sharpness and composure is evident as he cautiously examines the drugs before him, showcasing his unwavering detective instincts as the ace.

A closer look at the second poster reveals a troubling reality: Jang Jae Kyung's gaze isn't one of examining but of intense fixation on the pills before him. His vibe is far from being composed; instead, he appears jittery and unsteady, battling against the urge to succumb to the temptation within reach. Both posters share the same chilling caption: “The narcotics team ace that has become addicted to narcotics.”

Connection's production team praised Ji Sung's meticulous approach to his craft, highlighting that he does everything in perfection. They noted that even during the main poster shoot, Ji Sung exemplified his meticulous nature, showcasing why he's held in such high regard as an actor.

New teaser of Connection

Jang Jae Kyung is the esteemed leader of the narcotics team at Anhyun Police Station who commands respect from his juniors and trust from his seniors within the police force.

However, in the latest teaser, an ironic twist unfolds as Jang Jae Kyung is captured on video appearing intoxicated, leaving viewers to wonder who could have recorded the footage and their motives. What becomes apparent is that he's been forced into consuming an unrecorded drug that doesn’t even exist in police records, leading to addiction. As Jang Jae Kyung attempts to catch the perpetrator, he discovers they've vanished without a trace, leaving him to deal with the aftermath alone.

Next, Jang Jae Kyung rushes desperately to the funeral of an old friend, where he unexpectedly reunites with two other pals he hasn't seen in over 20 years: Won Jong Soo (played by Kim Kyung Nam) and Park Tae Jin (played by Kwon Yool). Both are significant figures—Won Jong Soo is the vice chairman of Geum Hyun Group, while Park Tae Jin works as a prosecutor at the Anhyun District Prosecutors’ Office. These two, part of an "inner circle," pose a strong obstacle to Jang Jae Kyung and Oh Yoon Jin as they struggle to uncover the truth behind their friend's death.

In a tense moment outside the funeral, Won Jong Soo and Park Tae Jin engage in a heated exchange, with Won Jong Soo gripping Park Tae Jin's coat in agitation, commanding him, "Whatever comes out, do whatever it takes to shut it down." Inside, as the friends gather in the funeral's dining area, Oh Yoon Jin's voice-over ominously declares, "They're trying to bury the case." Ironically, both Won Jong Soo and Park Tae Jin wear armbands denoting them as the chief mourners, hinting at their close ties to the deceased. There's an undeniable “connection” between their complicated friendships and the unfolding case, casting a shadow of suspicion over their every move.

Check out the teaser below-

Connection is all set to premiere on May 24 at 10 PM KST, 6:30 PM IST.

