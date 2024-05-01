Amidst ongoing Lok Sabha elections, Anupamaa fame and popular Television actress announced joining the Bhartiya Janta Party on May 1, 2024. The actress was seen at a press conference in New Delhi wherein she announced her entry into politics with the ruling party. Ganguly also shared her admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and mentioned that she wanted to contribute to the party's efforts for the welfare of the people.

Rupali Ganguly on joining BJP

Addressing the media at the press conference, Rupali Ganguly stated that because of her presence in the entertainment industry, she can meet many people and would love to work towards the betterment of the country which is led by PM Narendra Modi. She added, "It seems as if I was supposed to be here".

She mentioned that she got guidance and support from politicians like Vinod Tawde and Anil Baluni. She also stated that she would try to make the party proud of her work. She requested people to support her in the new journey. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Take a look at Rupali Ganguly's recent post from the sets of Anupamaa:

Earlier this year, Rupali had met PM Modi and expressed her respect and love for him. She mentioned that it was a fangirl moment for her as she looks up to Modiji and respect his work.

Advertisement

Apart from Rupali Ganguly, actors like Kangana Ranaut and Arun Govil also entered politics this year. Other celebrities like Shilpa Shinde, Kamya Punjabi, and Rakhi Sawant among others have also been a part of politics.

More about Rupali Ganguly

Rupali Ganguly is a renowned name in the entertainment industry. She is profoundly known for her roles in Sanjeevani, Parvarish, and Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai. However, her popularity sky-rocketed with her stint in Rajan Shahi's Anupamaa. The show revived her career and made her a bankable actress in the industry. She also won awards for her performance in the show.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa Written Update, April 30: Anupama cries after she sees Aadhya's panic attack; receives THIS good news