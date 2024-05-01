Lee Chae Min with his Hierarchy co-star Roh Jeong Eui set to lead upcoming romantic comedy Bunny And Her Boys: Report

Good news has arrived for K-drama fans as a new romantic comedy is in the works combined with a main star cast that will knock your socks off. Crash Course in Romance’s Lee Chae Min along with 18 Again’s Roh Jeong Eui reportedly is gearing up to lead an upcoming romantic comedy-drama titled Bunny and Her Boys.

Hierarchy co-stars Lee Chae Min and Roh Jeong Eui to lead new webtoon-based rom-com drama

Lee Chae Min and Roh Jeong Eui are rising South Korean actors who have been creating a name for themselves with roles in hit K-dramas. Not long ago they became the main leads of Netflix’s upcoming school K-drama Hierarchy which is set to release this year.

In new developments on May 1, OSEN and Hankook Ilbo (South Korean media outlets) reported that Lee Chae Min and Roh Jeong Eui are reportedly in talks about leading an upcoming MBC romantic comedy-drama, Bunny And Her Boys.

Bunny And Her Boys is based on a webtoon of the same name and is set to be directed by Kim Ji Hoon. The rom-com will be set on campus and will follow a 21-year-old girl who has lost confidence in herself after facing a bad relationship.

Roh Jeong Eui will play Ban Hee Jin, the 21-year-old girl who will then meet five men and form unforgettable connections with them. In addition to this, Lee Chae Min is set to fill in the shoes of one of the men who meets Ban Hee Jin.

Lee Chae Min and Roh Jeong Eui have recently completed shooting for Netflix series Hierarchy and fans are excited to see them together again in a romantic comedy setting.

More about Lee Chae Min

Lee Chae Min is a South Korean actor who is known for his roles in K-dramas Crash Course in Romance, Love All Play, and See You In My 19th Life. Lee Chae Min amazed fans as a charming MC of Music Bank from which he will step down after his last broadcast on May 3, 2024.

More about Roh Jeong Eui

Roh Jeong Eui is a South Korean actress who began as a child actor. She is best known for playing Hong Si Ah in Lee Do Hyun’s 18 Again and NJ in Choi Woo Shik-Kim Da Mi’s Our Beloved Summer. She was recently seen playing Han Su Na in the post-apocalyptic movie Badland Hunters.

