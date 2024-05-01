Ranbir Kapoor’s fan harasses social media user for criticising his Ramayana look; know what happened next

Ranbir Kapoor is currently one of the most occupied actors in Bollywood. After Animal, he is currently preparing for Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. On the other hand, last weekend several leaked photos from the Ramayana sets stirred the internet that also revealed Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi’s first look as Lord Ram and Sita.

The pictures left fans of the Animal star extremely excited to see their favorite actor in a new avatar. On the other hand, a social media user expressed her displeasure over the actor’s look from Ramayana. Following this, it has been alleged that several fans of Ranbir Kapoor morphed her pictures and shared them online. Read on to know details.

Ranbir Kapoor fans harass social media user over her criticism on the actor's Ramayan look

In a surprising turn of events, a social media user who has not disclosed her identity took to her X (formerly Twitter) and reported the online bullying to Madhya Pradesh State Cyber Police Headquarters. The user shared several screenshots of the morphed obscene videos and photographs that have been doing the rounds on the internet along with her registered report. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

The user addressing the State Cyber Police revealed that her personal pictures had been mutated without her consent, causing her extreme harm and misery. Along with her claims, she also attached photographs for the ‘proofs’.

Advertisement

She wrote, “These people are constantly harassing me and editing pictures in obscene videos in a very shameful manner, even after calling out they did not stop and have been harassing me since yesterday till now, I can share the original videos and pictures in DMs.”

Take a look at the thread of her X:

In addition to this, she also mentioned that she filed two cybercrime complaints online as well but hasn’t received any response. She also asserted that she could provide the original PDFs for their assistance.

Attaching the documents, she further wrote, “I kindly request your immediate intervention and assistance in investigating this matter. I have attached evidence, including screenshots and links to the edited images, for your reference. Additionally, I am willing to provide any further information or assistance necessary. Please take necessary actions, Your support in this matter is greatly appreciated. Thank you.”

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana is being shot in Mumbai, which will also star Sunny Deol, Yash, and Ravi Dubey among others in important roles.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Taapsee Pannu expects 'mutual respect' from paps, admits she is 'being real': 'Sorry but I can’t be Lajvanti'