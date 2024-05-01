Kareena Kapoor Khan shares UNSEEN PICS on Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba’s birthday; sends her blessings

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a loving sister-in-law and shares a warm bond with both Saif Ali Khan’s sisters Saba Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan. We have often seen them having a good time together. Well, today on Saba’s birthday, the actress has wished her on social media.

Bebo shared some unseen pictures that are proof of their fun times spent together and wished her her special day.

Kareena Kapoor Khan wished Saba Ali Khan

Taking to her Instagram handle Kareena Kapoor Khan shared two pictures to wish Saba Ali Khan. In the first picture, we can see the actress looking radiant in a plain white tee and a single ponytail as she poses with her sister-in-law. Sharing this picture, she wrote, “Happy Birthday Saba dearest, love you @sabapataudi, God bless always’ with two red heart emojis.

In the next picture, we can see Saif Ali Khan looking dapper in a shirt and glasses as he poses with his wife and sister.

Check out the pictures:

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s upcoming projects

In 2023, Kareena Kapoor Khan made waves with her appearance in the mystery film Jaane Jaan, marking her debut in the OTT space. Additionally, her crime thriller The Buckingham Murders garnered considerable acclaim after premiering at film festivals, though its public release is eagerly anticipated.

After this Kareena Kapoor Khan dazzled audiences with her portrayal of a sassy air hostess in the family entertainer Crew, alongside actresses Kriti Sanon and Tabu. The film also starred Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in pivotal roles. The Rhea Kapoor directorial fared well at the box office and fans loved the female-driven film.

Furthermore, Kareena is set to star in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe movie Singham Again. This star-studded venture features an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and more.

Saif Ali Khan's work front

Saif recently appeared in Adipurush, where he portrayed the character of Ravana. Currently, he is occupied with the shooting of the Telugu movie Devara, alongside Jr. NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. In this film, Saif takes on a negative role. Additionally, he is also working on an action-packed film with director Siddharth Anand, who previously collaborated with Saif on Salaam Namaste and Ta Ra Rum Pum. This marks their third project together.

