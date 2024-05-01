Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of mental health issues.

Kunwar Amar Singh is currently winning praise for his portrayal of Tapish aka Titu on the popular TV drama Anupamaa. He was away from the limelight before taking up the show. The actor considers Anupamaa as his huge comeback to acting. In a candid interaction with Etimes, he talked about dealing with heartbreaks, men’s mental health, social media and much more.

Kunwar Amar says his financial condition led to his breakup

Speaking about his personal life for the first time, Kunwar Amar Singh said that he had an ugly breakup after COVID-19 due to the financial situation he was in at that time. The episode in the actor’s life was so unbelievable that he couldn’t absorb initially what had just happened to him. He stated, “People who once told me that they were mine, had a relationship for years just walked out.”

Divulging on how he moved on from the dark phase of his life, Kunwar Amar said that the breakup left a huge impact on him. He who never cried, started crying. The 39-year-old actor shared about his situation with his parents. He quoted, “It wasn't because she left, but the reality was too harsh. I had to accept the truth that nobody would care. You have to keep growing. The acceptance helped me to come out of it.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Kunwar Amar reveals the reason for being single

Kunwar Amar Singh admitted that people do approach him now as the things in his life are going in a positive direction. However, he is not keen on getting into a relationship anytime soon. “I know my worth now. I cannot allow anybody to come and do the same. I am a giver, if I am in love with a person, I will do everything. Now, for me, it is all about- Is the person worthy enough or would they stay if times go wrong again?” added the actor.

Take a look at Amar’s off-screen moments with Anupamaa co-star:

Kunwar Amar’s take on men's mental health and importance of seeking therapy

Shedding light on the reasons why there is an increase in cases of anxiety, depression and suicide these days, Kunwar Amar said that men in our society are raised in the wrong way. They are taught to be tough from the beginning.

The Dil Dosti Dance said, “Men cannot cry, cannot be weak, cannot complain. These stereotypes affect people's lives and mental health.” According to him, if used properly, social media can give a lot of information as it reaches the masses.

On a concluding note, Kunwar Amar advocated seeking therapy if one cannot handle mental health crises on their own.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa's producer Rajan Shahi opens up on Paras Kalnawat's termination; recalls what went wrong