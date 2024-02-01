Lee Min Ho Poll: Evergreen Boys Over Flowers to rom-com The Legend of The Blue Sea; pick your favorite K-drama

Lee Min Ho's name carries a weight of profound emotions among fans, evoking a sense of admiration and reverence. He is widely recognized as the epitome of Prince Charming on screen, with his name synonymous with the Hallyu wave that has engulfed South Korean entertainment in recent decades. Renowned for his captivating looks and impeccable style, Lee Min Ho effortlessly embodies rich characters in numerous K-dramas. Beyond his on-screen persona, the actor transcends into a symbol of inspiration for drama enthusiasts, embodying versatility and enduring appeal throughout the seasons.

Lee Min Ho has demonstrated his versatility by excelling in action and historical genres, captivating audiences with some of the finest movies and Korean dramas in recent years. His portrayal of Gu Jun Pyo in Boys Over Flowers (2009), based on the Japanese shōjo manga Hana Yori Dango (1992-2002) by Yoko Kamio, solidified his status as the nation's heartthrob.

Another one of his popular dramas In The Legend of the Blue Sea, a modern-day fairytale comes to life. Lee Min Ho captivates viewers with his charismatic portrayal of Jun Jae. He effortlessly embodies Jun Jae's mischievous and sharp personality, while also conveying the character's vulnerability as a lost boy in search of his mother. Lee Min Ho adeptly navigates the tone of the drama, striking a perfect balance between Jun Jae's unapologetic wit and his underlying emotional depth. Additionally, Jun Ji Hyun shines as Shim Chung, bringing her natural comedic timing to the role, creating a delightful dynamic alongside Lee Min Ho's brooding portrayal of Jun Jae.

Advertisement

Lee Min Ho has graced our screens in various iconic dramas like The Heirs, The King: Eternal Monarch, and more. Pick the best K-drama by the iconic Hallyu star from the poll below!

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: From Park Shin Hye to Jun Ji Hyun; vote for Lee Min Ho's best on-screen partner in K-dramas