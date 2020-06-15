The King: Eternal Monarch Finale: Floored by the 'Yo Yo Boy' from the Lee Min Ho starrer? Here's who he is

The finale episode of Lee Min Ho starrer The King: Eternal Monarch finally introduced the fans to the 'Yo Yo Boy' and they couldn’t stop gushing about him. Here’s what we know about the star.

The last episode of Fan-favourite 2020 K-drama reached its climax with Ep 16 last week, and even though we knew the series was coming to an end, the fans were not ready to say goodbye to their favourite characters after following them around for 16 episodes. Starring Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun in the lead roles, the series is one of the most popular K-dramas out there. While there are no more episodes of The King: Eternal Monarch to look forward to, thanks to the fantasy romance drama series, we now have a new crush to drool over. SPOILER ALLERT!

The Episode 16 introduced us to our new K-drama. Even though he had a brief appearance in the episode, his existence played a very significant part in the conclusion of the plotline. Throughout the show, the makers kept on referring to the mysterious yoyo boy, who was an all-knowing figure and could blended in both worlds in the guise of a young boy. However, we only got to meet him in The King's finale episode and he was introduced as an older version.

After Lee Gon killed Lee Lim, yoyo boy played the part of restoring the order changing the character’s fate. It was also his duty to keep Lee Gon, Tae Eul, and Jo Young's memories intact while he changed every one’s fate. The fans could not stop gushing about the actor after they saw him in the episode. So, here’s what we know about the star. The older yoyo boy was played by 28-year-old actor Kim Wook!

