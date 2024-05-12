"I can imagine no heroism greater than motherhood," said Lance Conrad. Isn't that true? A mother who brings us into this world and nurtures us to become individuals deserves all the respect, love, admiration, and happiness. And to honor their presence in our lives, Mother's Day is celebrated every year.

In many countries, including India, Mother's Day falls on the second Sunday of May every year. Thus, today (May 12, 2024) we celebrate Mother's Day in order to acknowledge love, appreciation, and recognition for her irreplaceable role in a family. We can't ever compensate for our mothers' unwavering love and sacrifices. However, we can show our respect and gratitude by celebrating her every day.

This year, many actresses from our Television industry are experiencing this proud feeling for the first time. From Rubina Dilaik, Dipika Kakar, and more, read on to know which 10 celebrities are celebrating their first Mother's Day this year.

10 actresses celebrating their first Mother's Day:

Dipika Kakar:

Dipika Kakar, known for being a prominent name in the telly industry, embraced motherhood for the first time last year. Dipika and Shoaib Ibrahim welcomed their first child, a baby boy on June 26, 2023. The couple later named their little munchkin, Ruhaan, who is now 10 months old.

Dipika and Shoaib often share glimpses of their baby boy on social media. This year, Dipika is celebrating her first Mother's Day and we are sure she is thrilled about this special day.

Watch Dipika Kakar's special moment with Ruhaan here-

Rubina Dilaik:

Popular celeb couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla embraced parenthood on November 27, 2023. The couple welcomed twin girls (non-identical twins) and later named them Jeeva and Edhaa. RubiNav announced this news after a few days by sharing a picture of their babies.

Through her podcast, Rubina often discussed the changes and challenges women face during their pregnancy and after delivery. But the actress never missed an opportunity to express her gratefulness for embracing motherhood. Rubina hasn't revealed the faces of her princesses on social media but she keeps treating fans by sharing glimpses of them.

Take a look at Rubina Dilaik's post here-

Disha Parmar:

Televsion's beloved actress Disha Parmar is another actress who embraced motherhood last year. Disha and Rahul Vaidya were blessed with a baby girl on September 20, 2023. The couple later named their little one Navya. Currently, the actress spends most of her time with her daughter, Navya.

From sleepless nights to adorable kicks from her little one, Disha has been living the phase of motherhood with utmost joy and often shares glimpses of it. Today is a special day for her as the actress is celebrating her first Mother's Day.

Take a look at Disha Parmar's post here-

Pankhuri Awasthy:

Celeb couple Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode welcomed their twin babies on July 26, 2023. The duo are blessed with a baby boy and a baby girl. Later, Pankhuri and Gautam named their little ones Radhya and Raditya.

When it comes to celebrations or special occasions, it's always double joy for Pankhuri and Gautam. Similarly, this Mother's Day is special for Pankhuri in many ways as the actress embarked on the motherhood journey for two babies on the same day.

Take a look at Pankhuri Awasthy's post here-

Ishita Dutta:

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Seth also embarked on the journey of parenthood in 2023. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy in their lives on June 19, 2023. Ishita and Vatsal later named their little munchkin, Vaayu. Today, on Mother's Day, Ishita, like many others, is celebrating this special day. We are looking forward to seeing some adorable pictures of her with her son.

Take a look at Ishita Dutta's post here-

Rochelle Rao:

Bigg Boss 9 fame couple Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao are another couple who have been busy enjoying parenthood bliss since 2023. It was August 2, 2023, when Keith and Rochelle announced their pregnancy, and on October 1, 2023, the couple welcomed their daughter into their lives. Rochelle and Keith named their munchkin Josephine Sequeira.

Take a look at Rochelle Rao's post here-

Aashka Goradia:

Popular actress Aashka Goradia is currently enjoying the bliss of motherhood as she gave birth to a baby boy last year. For the unversed, Aashka and Brent Goble are settled in Goa, India where Aashka is an entrepreneur and her husband is a yoga instructor.

The couple announced the pregnancy in May 2023. Aashka then gave birth to a baby boy on October 30, 2023. It was Aashka and Brent's first child and they named the beautiful baby boy William Alexander.

Take a look at Aashka Goradia's post here-

Sana Khan:

Former actress Sana Khan is married to Mufti Anas Sayed. The couple tied the knot in the presence of their close family and friends on November 21, 2020. After two years, Sana and Mufti embraced parenthood for the first time when they welcomed their first child. Mufti and Sana welcomed a baby boy on July 5, 2023, and later named him Saiyad Tariq Jamil.

Take a look at Sana Khan's post here-

Tanvi Thakkar:

Actress Tanvi Thakkar is known for her appearance in shows like Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Tanvi recently embraced motherhood after she and her husband, Aditya Kapadia, welcomed a baby boy on June 19, 2023. The couple later named their baby boy, Krishay.

Take a look at Tanvi Thakkar's post here-

Vidisha Srivastava:

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actress Vidisha Srivastava is also celebrating her first Mother's Day. The actress got married to Sayak Paul in December 2016 in her hometown Varanasi. Vidisha embraced motherhood for the first time after she welcomed her baby girl Aadya on July 11, 2023.

Take a look at Vidisha Srivastava's post here-

Pinkvilla team wishes all Mothers a very Happy Mother's Day!

