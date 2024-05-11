Mother’s Day 2024: K3G’s Jaya Bachchan to OSO’s Kirron Kher, reel moms who are as real as our own

There is no lie in saying that a mother knows you the best and will love you forever. We owe them everything and love them with all their quirks. Cinema has blessed us with some iconic mom characters over the years.

Many Bollywood actresses have, time and again, portrayed the characters of mothers and their unique traits in popular movies. These performances live in our hearts to date. On the verge of Mother’s Day 2024, let’s look at some of the most memorable on-screen mothers who possess similar traits to our own moms.

1. Jaya Bachchan in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Jaya Bachchan’s portrayal of Nandini Raichand in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham will always be famous. She is the epitome of strength and can do anything for her kids. Also, the emotional one who can sense her son’s arrival or her children hugging in a different part of the world. This kind of telepathy may seem surreal, but mothers really can do anything. Can your mom also sense whenever you’re nearby?

2. Kirron Kher in Om Shanti Om and Dostana

If I talk about mothers knowing us best, I must mention Kirron Kher’s Bela Makhija from Om Shanti Om. She knew for certain that Om Kapoor was her son, even after he was reincarnated. She is dramatic, funny, and loves her son unconditionally. Shah Rukh Khan’s Om rightly calls her his “filmy maa.”

Speaking of Kirron Kher’s character in Dostana, she is superstitious, understanding, supportive, and also extremely hilarious. Her expressions are just the cherry on top. She has this cool Punjabi vibe, which I have seen in my mother as well. If you are blessed with a mom like her, you sure are one lucky “Maa ka laadla.”

3. Farida Jalal in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Farida Jalal in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is one of my favorite on-screen mothers. She is innocent, savage, and makes you laugh out loud. Her equation with Shah Rukh Khan is such an endearing one.

Mrs Khanna’s world revolves around her son, granddaughter, and, of course, her love for her country.

4. Shefali Shah in Darlings

Shefali Shah’s Shamshu in Darlings just showcases the lengths a mother can go to for the safety of her child. In the film, she does everything to protect her daughter and better her life. In my opinion, she is the perfect portrayal of a mother being your best friend.

5. Neena Gupta in Badhaai Ho

Neena Gupta in Badhaai Ho is one of the most acclaimed performances in recent years. The film broke the stereotype surrounding late pregnancy and demonstrated the unreal strength of a woman. Neena Ji’s on-screen chemistry with Gajraj Rao and her dynamics with her children truly make her unforgettable.

6. Ratna Pathak Shah in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na

Ratna Pathak Shah, as Savitri Singh Rathore in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, is one of my personal favorite mom characters. She is overprotective of her son Jai, trying to keep him away from violence. She is strong and never fails to vocalize her opinions.

Her interactions with Naseeruddin Shah’s painting might just be the funniest sequence ever, at least according to me.

7. Amrita Singh in 2 States

Lastly comes the typical judgmental mom, who won’t approve of your choices so easily. In 2 States, Amrita Singh plays Krish’s Punjabi mother, who initially doesn’t like Ananya as his partner. She is straightforward, doesn’t think before speaking, and is also very funny. Kavita Malhotra might have her flaws, but she certainly is relatable, isn’t she?

Which traits from the on-screen mothers mentioned above do you see reflected in your own mother?

