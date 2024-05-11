Winwin, a member of WayV, the Chinese subunit of NCT, won't be able to join the promotions for the upcoming album. Unfortunately, he has conflicting schedules that prevent him from participating in group activities. However, he has taken the time to personally address this matter with his fans.

WayV's Winwin personally addresses sitting out of the group's comeback promotions

On May 10, 2024, SM Entertainment had released a statement that WayV’s Winwin would not be participating in the group’s comeback schedules. The group will be releasing an album in June, and the artist will not be present to promote it with the rest of the group. The reason stated in the elaborate letter is that the artist has already made a commitment to another project. He will be busy filming a Chinese drama and due to scheduling conflicts the K-pop idol will remain absent from the group activities.

Moreover, Winwin has also addressed the news directly through the fan communication application, LYSN Bubble. In an elaborate message, he goes on to apologize to his fans for being unable to participate in the album promotions. He explains that towards the end of last year, he was informed by the team about preparations for a new album set to begin in May. Consequently, from January to April of the current year, the artist was engaged in shooting a TV series.

However, the plan to produce the album was unexpectedly moved up to the end of March. During this time, Winwin found himself on set, filming crucial scenes for the series, making it challenging to adjust his schedule to accommodate group activities. Despite exploring various alternatives with the team, he was unable to arrive at a solution. Although the fans were sad about the situation, they understood the idol’s dilemma.

More about Way V

WayV, the Chinese subunit of the largest boy group, NCT, has been a dynamic force in the K-pop industry since their debut in 2019. Formed by SM Entertainment, the group comprises talented members such as Kun, Ten, Winwin, Xiaojun, Hendery, and Yangyang. Furthermore, the group is set to make their much-anticipated comeback with a mini-album in June 2024. However, not many details about the album have been released yet, but more information will be revealed soon on the official pages.

Are you excited about their upcoming new album?