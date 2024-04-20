Love All Play celebrates 2 years: 4 reasons to watch Chae Jong Hyeop, Park Ju Hyun’s underrated romance series

Love All Play is an interesting sports romance drama centered around the dynamic partnership between a man and a woman on a mixed doubles badminton team. Park Ju Hyun portrays Park Tae Yang, a former aspiring Olympian whose passion for badminton was abruptly halted by a life-altering incident. Despite the setback, she embarks on a journey to reclaim her dreams three years later.

Chae Jong Hyeop takes on the role of Park Tae Joon, who initially views badminton simply as a job. However, upon encountering Park Tae Yang, he undergoes a profound transformation, both as a badminton player and as a person, as their partnership unfolds on and off the court. As Love All Play turns 2 here are the top 4 reasons to watch Chae Jong Hyeop, Park Ju Hyun’s underrated show.

Sweet romance of Chae Jong Hyeop, Park Ju Hyun

Park Tae Joon and Park Tae Yang may start their journey together on the court as partners, but their connection deepens as they form a close bond and eventually fall in love. This adorable series is a delightful surprise for K-drama enthusiasts, showcasing the heartwarming romance and undeniable chemistry between Park Ju Hyun and Chae Jong Hyeop. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Who could have anticipated that a K-drama revolving around badminton players would evoke such joy and fluttering feelings? This series is a definite must-watch, particularly during the winter months, as it promises to warm your heart and leave you with a smile.

Advertisement

Exciting sports theme

Two ace badminton players find themselves at a crossroads: one, forced to bid farewell to the sport, while the other fights with finding joy in the game. Yet, when their paths cross, magic unfolds on the court. Tae Yang (Park Ju Hyun), once a celebrated player, reluctantly steps away from badminton following a heartbreaking incident. Being miserable and consumed by self-blame, the sport had been her sole purpose to live.

Enter Park Tae Joon (Chae Jang Hyeop), who views badminton as a weighty burden. Haunted by the shadow of his sister's sporting success and the pressure of his family's thriving badminton business, Tae Joon struggles to find his footing. However, fate brings them together on the Yunis badminton team, igniting a spark of both love and passion for the game. As Tae Joon fights hard to impress Tae Yang, his enthusiasm for badminton is reignited.

Love All Play is a delightfully charming show that excels in every aspect. Set within the dynamic world of sports management, it seamlessly weaves a heartwarming love story. Park Ju Hyun and Chae Jong Hyeop's chemistry steals the spotlight.

Strong comforting and healing aspects

Love All Play may fly under the radar, but it's a gem of a drama that tackles themes of young love, resilience, hope, and healing after trauma. If you're into sports dramas featuring characters navigating their twenties and undergoing significant growth amidst challenges, this one's a must-watch. The characters feel authentic, each on their own journey of self-discovery.

Their chemistry feels natural, rooted in a genuine friendship, and they don't shy away from acknowledging their attraction. The show dedicates ample time to portraying the complexities of the sport, standing true to its name, and maintaining an overall realistic tone throughout.

Additionally, it commendably delves into the long-term effects of unresolved trauma, particularly showcasing the female lead's journey marked by heartbreak and self-loathing. The writing effectively highlights how guilt can be profoundly paralyzing and how it is ultimately resolved.

Rising stars as leads

The standout aspect of Love All Play lies in its actors. Despite many lead roles being filled by newcomers, their performances are remarkably solid. Park Ju Hyun and Chae Jong Hyeop, in particular, shine brightly. Park Ju Hyun embodies a relatable character who tirelessly dedicates herself to practice, grappling with the pain of her past even when faced with physical and mental challenges.

Advertisement

The production team even commended Park Ju Hyun's meticulous approach to portraying her character, Park Tae Yang, through thorough script analysis and unwavering commitment. On the other hand, Chae Jong Hyeop captivates viewers as his character undergoes growth, both as a badminton player and as an individual. His portrayal delicately captures these changes, enhancing the drama with his nuanced acting.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Kim Young Dae, Park Ju Hyun, Kim Myung Soo, more shine in first look of new webtoon-based drama Perfect Family