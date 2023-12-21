Jang Dong Yoon reveals 14 kg transformation for wrestler role in sports K-drama Like Flowers in Sand

Like Flowers in Sand, starring Jang Dong Yoon and Lee Joo Myung, premiered on December 20 and is streaming on Netflix. It is a sports drama that revolves around a ssireum player. Ssireum is a form of Korean traditional wrestling that takes place in a wrestling ring covered in sand, hence the title of the drama. Here is a look at the posters released. The actor revealed that he went through a 14-kg weight transformation.

Like Flowers in Sand's Jang Dong Yoon's 14 kg weight gain for wrestler's role

Jang Dong Yoon took the lead role in the sports drama Like Flowers in Sand. In the latest episode of MMTG. When host Jae Jae mentioned that the actor had gained 10 kg for his role in the drama, he said it was false and corrected that he had in fact gained 14 kg. Jae Jae asked him how he was able to do that. Jang Dong Yoon replied by stating that he gained 5 kg per week and enjoyed his time eating pizzas.

Like Flowers in Sand: Cast, plot and other details

The cast of this sports drama includes Jang Dong Yoon, Lee Joo Myoung, Yun Jong Seok, Kim Bora, Lee Jae Joon, and Lee Joo Seung. The drama tells the story of Kim Baek Doo, who comes from a family of wrestlers. He is planning to quit and retire but his life alters as he crosses paths with his childhood friend, Oh Yoo Kyung.

Actor Jang Dong Yoon made his debut as an actor in 2016 with the drama Women at a Game Company. With the gender-bender, The Tale of Nokdu, Jang Dong Yoon rose to popularity. He has been a part of many hits, like Joseon Exorcist, Search, Oasis, and more. He plays the lead in the fantasy romantic comedy My Man is a Cupid Too, which is currently airing.

Lee Joo Myung made her debut in 2019 with the KBS drama My Fellow Citizens. She also starred in Twenty-Five Twenty-One, Missing: The Other Side, and many more dramas.

