Kim Young Dae, Park Ju Hyun, Kim Myung Soo, more shine in first look of new webtoon-based drama Perfect Family

The very first glimpse of Perfect Family (literal title) has finally been unveiled. Adapted from a popular webtoon with the same name, it is a mystery drama that unfolds as a seemingly happy and flawless family starts to harbor suspicions about each other when their daughter becomes embroiled in a murder case.

First Look of Perfect Family

The drama previously had confirmed Park Ju Hyun for the role of Choi Sun Hee, the daughter entangled in a murder case with undisclosed secrets. Kim Byung Chul and Yoon Se Ah will portray Choi Sun Hee’s parents, Choi Jin Hyuk and Han Eun Joo, respectively. This collaboration reunites them after their memorable roles as a married couple in SKY Castle. While still together, the trio smiles, suggesting a perfect family. It will be intriguing to see how their family dynamics shift as Sun Hee becomes involved in the murder case.

Moreover, the recently revealed stills provide a glimpse of Choi Ye Bin, Kim Young Dae, Lee Si Woo, Yoon Sang Hyun, and a special appearance by Kim Myung Soo. Each image hints at the characters and their roles in this murder mystery plot.

The production team has announced the completion of the final shoot, highlighting the perfect synergy among the director, actors, and staff. While the broadcast schedule will soon be confirmed, the drama is expected to air in the first half of this year. They eagerly ask viewers to anticipate it.

More about Perfect Family

The drama Perfect Family, adapted from the webtoon of the same name by Nyangpa and illustrated by Joo Eun, has undergone casting changes, with Jung Ji So being replaced by Park Ju Hyun in the leading role of Choi Sun Hee. Directed by Yukisada Isao, known for the hit Japanese movie Crying Out Love in the Center of the World, this marks the director's first venture into Korean productions. Park Ju Hyun and Kim Young Dae, who previously starred together as leads in The Forbidden Marriage, will also reunite on screen once again in Perfect Family.

The K-drama revolves around Choi Sun Hee's seemingly perfect and happy family, which faces struggles after the sudden death of Sun Hee's friend, Kyung Ho. MBN’s Perfect Family is set to premiere in the first half of this year.

