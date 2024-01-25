NCT’s Jaehyun can predict death in debut film with Park Ju Hyun titled You Will Die After Six Hours

NCT's Jaehyun, recognized for his skills as a singer, rapper, and actor, is poised to enter the film industry with a mystery thriller. The upcoming movie, You Will Die After Six Hours (literal translation), has unveiled new stills featuring Jaehyun, who possesses the ability to foresee impending deaths.

The recently unveiled images perfectly capture the mysterious and thrilling ambiance of the film. Depicting a scene where Jun Woo, who possesses the extraordinary ability to foresee the future, tightly grips Jung Yoon's arm as they both gaze into the distance, these pictures create a palpable sense of suspense and curiosity. Additionally, the movie, which has finished production, not only introduces Jaehyun and Park Ju Hyun's characters but also announced on January 25 that it has started selling overseas rights, starting with the European Film Market (EFM) at the Berlin International Film Festival, before its release in South Korea.

You Will Die After Six Hours is a mystery thriller film adapted from a Japanese novel by Takano Kazuaki. The narrative revolves around characters grappling with the torment of their impending futures, triggered by a man with the uncanny ability to foresee death. Jaehyun, in his cinematic debut, will embody the protagonist Jun Woo, a man endowed with the power of predicting death. Meanwhile, Park Ju Hyun assumes the character of Jung Yoon, who becomes the recipient of a forewarning about her demise.

More about Jaehyun

Jeong Jae Hyun, whose legal name is Jeong Yun Oh, is a versatile South Korean artist renowned as a singer, songwriter, actor, and rapper, prominently associated with the South Korean group NCT. Jaehyun initiated his journey with SM Entertainment in 2012, having been scouted by talent scouts in front of his school. Before his official debut, he gained recognition for his appearances in various remake music videos, including H.O.T's Hope and Kim Minkyo's The Last Game.

Introduced as a member of the pre-debut trainee team SMROOKIES on December 9, 2013, Jaehyun eventually made his official debut as part of NCT in April 2016. He was initially part of the first sub-unit, NCT U, releasing singles like The 7th Sense and Without You. Later, on July 10, he debuted as a member of the second sub-unit, NCT 127, with the mini album NCT #127. Beyond his involvement in the idol scene, Jaehyun stepped into acting, taking on the lead role in the 2022 drama Dear M. Together with fellow members Doyoung and Jungwoo, Jaehyun forms the subunit known as DoJaeJung, which debuted on April 17, 2023.

