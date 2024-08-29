Love To Hate You’s Teo Yoo will lead action thriller film Karoshi by filmmaker Takashi Doscher

Teo Yoo, the note South Korean actor who was not long ago seen leading the rom-com series Love To Hate You has been tapped to lead a new action thriller film Karoshi. Karoshi is being helmed by filmmaker Takashi Doscher who is known for his award-winning movie Only.

On August 29, 2024, the media outlet Deadline in an exclusive report noted that South Korean actor Teo Yoo was offered the lead role in the Lionsgate’supcomig action thriller movie Karoshi.

Karoshi is being written and directed by noted filmmaker Takashi Doscher who recently worked on the award-winning movie Only. Teo Yoo was recently applauded for his role in the romantic drama film Past Lives.

The storyline of the film Karoshi has not yet been revealed but according to reports, it will be a corporate thriller with a thrilling samurai twist. Meanwhile, Chad Stahelski of 87Eleven Entertainment along with Alex Young and Jason Spitz will be overseeing the production. The film is currently tapping actors for other roles in the movie.

Teo Yoo recently was nominated for a BAFTA for his lead role in Past Lives with Greta Lee and John Magaro. Past Lives was named one of the top ten films released that year and premiered at the famous Sundance Film Festival.

Teo Yoo is also famous for appearing as Viktor Tsoi in the Russian Film Leto which was nominated for Palme d’Or. He also gave a commendable performance in masterful director Park Chan Wook’s movie Decision To Leave, and popular movies Pawn and New Year Blues.

Most recently, Teo Yoo was seen leading the hit Netflix rom-com K-drama Love To Hate You with Kim Ok Bin, Kim Ji Hoon, and Go Won Hee. He played the lead role of a famous actor Nam Kang Ho who begins his relationship with lawyer Yeo Mi Ran but later ends up falling for her.

In other news, Teo Yoo will soon be seen in the upcoming Netflix spy thriller series The Recruit’s second season which stars Noah Centineo in the lead. Teo Yoo has also appeared in noted K-dramas Vagabond, Chocolate, Money Game, The School Nurse Files, and Dr. Brain.

