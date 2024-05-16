Park Chan Wook’s movies are nothing short of artistic expressions that portray vivid stories of ordinary people meticulously. The Korean director’s films are never one-dimensional as every plot consists of themes, symbolism, foreshadowing, etc., making it truly one of a kind. From complex characters to layered stories, the acclaimed filmmaker’s work has always been ahead of its time. Let’s look back at the director’s some of the greatest works over the years that made a mark not just on the Korean film industry but worldwide

10 Best Park Chan Wook movies

1. The Moon Is... the Sun's Dream

Cast: Lee Seung Chul, Song Seung Hwan, Kim Ye Ryung, Lee Ki Yeol

Director: Park Chan Wook

Runtime: 103 minutes

Release Year: 1992

Park Chan Wook made his directorial debut with The Moon is… the Sun’s Dream, a crime drama that involves a love triangle between a singer, a gangster, and the gangster's photographer brother. Having made the movie in his twenties with a low budget, it is not one of his best works and the director seems to agree. However, the story is like no other and consists of complex nuances that some might actually find intriguing. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

2. Joint Security Area

Cast: Lee Young Ae, Lee Byung Hun, Song Kang Ho

Director: Park Chan Wook

Runtime: 110 minutes

Release Year: 2000

Advertisement

Joint Security Area is Park Chan Wook’s breakthrough movie that garnered him critical acclaim. The plot of the film follows two North Korean troopers who face unfortunate deaths at the Korean Demilitarized Zone. However, a group of neutral investigators from the Neutral Nations Supervisory Commission arrived to carefully examine the incident to find out the truth and put the perpetrators behind bars.

3. Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance

Cast: Song Kang Ho, Shin Ha Kyun, Bae Doona

Director: Park Chan Wook

Runtime: 129 minutes

Release Year: 2002

Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance is the first movie from the Vengeance series that put the director on the map. The story follows Ryu, a deaf factory worker in of money to pay for his sister’s kidney transplant. Suddenly he is fired from work one day and he kidnaps his boss’ daughter for ransom. However, the plan soon goes haywire and chaos ensues.

4. Oldboy

Cast: Choi Min-sik, Yoo Ji-tae, Kang Hye-jung

Director: Park Chan-wook

Runtime: 120 minutes

Release Year: 2003

Oldboy is the second movie from his Vengeance Trilogy and one of the most popular movies on his roster. The plot of the movie follows a man who is held captive for no reason for several years and is finally freed. However, he refuses to stop there and embarks on a journey to uncover who captured him.

5. Lady Vengeance

Cast: Lee Young Ae, Choi Min Sik, Kim Shi Hoo

Director: Park Chan Wook

Runtime: 112 minutes

Release Year: 2005

The third and final film of his trilogy follows the story of a woman who is falsely accused of murdering a 6-year-old child. After being imprisoned for 13 years she is finally freed. Following her release she vows to find the real criminal who framed her for the crime he committed.

6. I'm a Cyborg, But That's OK

Cast: Lim Soo Jung, Rain, Choi Hee Jin

Director: Park Chan Wook

Runtime: 105 minutes

Release Year: 2006

The plot of the film follows a woman who thinks that she is a cyborg. After she electrocutes herself instead of eating food, she is sent to a mental asylum. However, she makes a friend there who thinks that he has the ability to steal people’s souls.

Advertisement

7. Thirst

Cast: Song Kang Ho, Kim Ok Bin, Shin Ha Kyun

Director: Park Chan Wook

Runtime: 133 minutes

Release Year: 2009

The movie's storyline revolves around Sang Hyeon who is a devout priest. However, his life takes a dark turn after he voluntarily engages in a medical trial, leading to his affliction with vampirism. He is forced to give up on his usual life and choose a different path.

8. Stoker

Cast: Mia Wasikowska, Matthew Goode, Nicole Kidman

Director: Park Chan-wook

Runtime: 99 minutes

Release Year: 2013

The story follows India and her mother who find themselves isolated in their estate following her father's sudden passing. Their solitude is disrupted by the unexpected arrival of India's uncle Charlie, a relative she never knew existed, triggering a series of unforeseen events.

9. The Handmaiden

Cast: Kim Min Hee, Kim Tae Ri, Ha Jung Woo

Director: Park Chan Wook

Runtime: 145 minutes

Release Year: 2016

This one is Park Chan Wook’s one of the most critically acclaimed movies which follows the story of a con man and a woman who plan to steal a Japanese heiress’ wealth. However, the story takes an opposite turn when it is revealed that she is already aware of their plans.

Advertisement

10. Decision to Leave

Cast: Tang Wei, Hae Il Park, Teo Yoo

Director: Park Chan Wook

Runtime: 139 minutes

Release Year: 2022

During his thorough investigation into a man's death in the mountains, a detective finds himself entangled in the intriguing presence of the deceased's mysterious widow. Over time, he starts to develop profound feelings towards her.

Park Chan Wook’s movies are truly masterpieces as they capture the simplest of human emotions and make them extremely relatable to the audience. From the storytelling process to the incredible cast, everything is perfect about his work. The director is set to direct more movies which will be released soon in the coming days.