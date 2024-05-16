10 Park Chan Wook movies

Park Chan Wook movies are a testament of the director’s excellent work throughout the years that he has been putting out.

By Hrishita Das
Updated on May 16, 2024  |  06:02 PM IST |  3.6K
Oldboy and The Handmaiden poster (CJ Entertainment)
Oldboy and The Handmaiden poster (CJ Entertainment)

Park Chan Wook’s movies are nothing short of artistic expressions that portray vivid stories of ordinary people meticulously. The Korean director’s films are never one-dimensional as every plot consists of themes, symbolism, foreshadowing, etc., making it truly one of a kind. From complex characters to layered stories, the acclaimed filmmaker’s work has always been ahead of its time. Let’s look back at the director’s some of the greatest works over the years that made a mark not just on the Korean film industry but worldwide

10 Best Park Chan Wook movies

1. The Moon Is... the Sun's Dream

Cast: Lee Seung Chul, Song Seung Hwan, Kim Ye Ryung, Lee Ki Yeol
Director: Park Chan Wook
Runtime: 103 minutes
Release Year: 1992

Park Chan Wook made his directorial debut with The Moon is… the Sun’s Dream, a crime drama that involves a love triangle between a singer, a gangster, and the gangster's photographer brother. Having made the movie in his twenties with a low budget, it is not one of his best works and the director seems to agree. However, the story is like no other and consists of complex nuances that some might actually find intriguing. 

2. Joint Security Area

Cast: Lee Young Ae, Lee Byung Hun, Song Kang Ho
Director: Park Chan Wook
Runtime: 110 minutes
Release Year: 2000

Joint Security Area is Park Chan Wook’s breakthrough movie that garnered him critical acclaim. The plot of the film follows two North Korean troopers who face unfortunate deaths at the Korean Demilitarized Zone. However, a group of neutral investigators from the Neutral Nations Supervisory Commission arrived to carefully examine the incident to find out the truth and put the perpetrators behind bars. 


3. Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance

Cast: Song Kang Ho, Shin Ha Kyun, Bae Doona
Director: Park Chan Wook
Runtime: 129 minutes
Release Year: 2002

Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance is the first movie from the Vengeance series that put the director on the map. The story follows Ryu, a deaf factory worker in of money to pay for his sister’s kidney transplant. Suddenly he is fired from work one day and he kidnaps his boss’ daughter for ransom. However, the plan soon goes haywire and chaos ensues. 


4. Oldboy

Cast: Choi Min-sik, Yoo Ji-tae, Kang Hye-jung
Director: Park Chan-wook
Runtime: 120 minutes
Release Year: 2003

Oldboy is the second movie from his Vengeance Trilogy and one of the most popular movies on his roster. The plot of the movie follows a man who is held captive for no reason for several years and is finally freed. However, he refuses to stop there and embarks on a journey to uncover who captured him.


5. Lady Vengeance

Cast: Lee Young Ae, Choi Min Sik, Kim Shi Hoo
Director: Park Chan Wook
Runtime: 112 minutes
Release Year: 2005

The third and final film of his trilogy follows the story of a woman who is falsely accused of murdering a 6-year-old child. After being imprisoned for 13 years she is finally freed. Following her release she vows to find the real criminal who framed her for the crime he committed.


6. I'm a Cyborg, But That's OK

Cast: Lim Soo Jung, Rain, Choi Hee Jin
Director: Park Chan Wook
Runtime: 105 minutes
Release Year: 2006

The plot of the film follows a woman who thinks that she is a cyborg. After she electrocutes herself instead of eating food, she is sent to a mental asylum. However, she makes a friend there who thinks that he has the ability to steal people’s souls. 

7. Thirst

Cast: Song Kang Ho, Kim Ok Bin, Shin Ha Kyun
Director: Park Chan Wook
Runtime: 133 minutes
Release Year: 2009

The movie's storyline revolves around Sang Hyeon who is a devout priest. However, his life takes a dark turn after he voluntarily engages in a medical trial, leading to his affliction with vampirism. He is forced to give up on his usual life and choose a different path. 


8. Stoker

Cast: Mia Wasikowska, Matthew Goode, Nicole Kidman
Director: Park Chan-wook
Runtime: 99 minutes
Release Year: 2013

The story follows India and her mother who find themselves isolated in their estate following her father's sudden passing. Their solitude is disrupted by the unexpected arrival of India's uncle Charlie, a relative she never knew existed, triggering a series of unforeseen events.


9. The Handmaiden

Cast: Kim Min Hee, Kim Tae Ri, Ha Jung Woo
Director: Park Chan Wook
Runtime: 145 minutes
Release Year: 2016

This one is Park Chan Wook’s one of the most critically acclaimed movies which follows the story of a con man and a woman who plan to steal a Japanese heiress’ wealth. However, the story takes an opposite turn when it is revealed that she is already aware of their plans.

10. Decision to Leave

Cast: Tang Wei, Hae Il Park, Teo Yoo
Director: Park Chan Wook
Runtime: 139 minutes 
Release Year: 2022 

During his thorough investigation into a man's death in the mountains, a detective finds himself entangled in the intriguing presence of the deceased's mysterious widow. Over time, he starts to develop profound feelings towards her.


Park Chan Wook’s movies are truly masterpieces as they capture the simplest of human emotions and make them extremely relatable to the audience. From the storytelling process to the incredible cast, everything is perfect about his work. The director is set to direct more movies which will be released soon in the coming days. 

FAQ

Is the Vengeance trilogy connected?
Yes, the Vengeance trilogy is connected thematically.
What is
Oldboy follows a man seeking revenge after being inexplicably imprisoned for 15 years.
Are Park Chan Wook's films violent?
Park Chan Wook’s films often feature elements of violence.
Is
Yes, The Handmaiden is based on the novel Fingersmith by Sarah Waters.
Has Park Chan-wook won any awards for his films?
Yes, Park Chan-wook has won several awards for his films, including the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival for Oldboy, the Jury Prize at Cannes for Thirst, and the BAFTA for Best Film Not in the English Language for The Handmaiden.
