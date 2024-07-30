Lovely Runner nostalgia: OST music videos for Sudden Shower, Spring Snow and more songs released with Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon; Watch

Lovely Runner has treated its fans with nostalgia as they release the OST music videos! Featuring Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon, these videos bring a fresh wave of emotion with tracks like Sudden Shower and Spring Snow. Each video beautifully captures the essence of the series, rekindling memories and inviting fans to relive the magic all over again.

Lovely Runner releases music videos for all its OSTs

On July 29, fans of the recent hit K-drama, Lovely Runner were treated to a wave of nostalgia as OST music videos for some of the show's most beloved tracks were released. The series, featuring the charming duo of Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon, has captured hearts with its endearing story and memorable soundtrack.

The newly released music videos for Sudden Shower, Spring Snow, I’ll be there and other standout songs bring a fresh visual layer to the series' evocative music. Each video beautifully complements the emotional depth of the tracks, allowing fans to relive some of the most significant moments and captivating performances from the show.

Watch the music video for Sudden Shower here;

Sudden Shower captures the raw emotion of pivotal scenes, while Spring Snow evokes the gentle, reflective moments that define the series.

With these releases, the musical essence of Lovely Runner and its boyband ECLIPSE is given a new lease on life, inviting both long-time fans and new viewers to experience the series’ enchanting soundscape anew. These OST videos not only celebrate the show's success but also deepen the connection between its memorable characters and the music that has resonated so strongly with audiences.

More about the K-drama Lovely Runner

Lovely Runner, released in April 2024, is a captivating K-drama series that intertwines fate and redemption. Starring Byeon Woo Seok as the troubled idol Ryu Sun Jae and Kim Hye Yoon as Im Sol, a paralyzed former film director, the show follows Im Sol's emotional journey as she’s transported 15 years into the past.

Determined to alter their destinies, she battles her own grief and strives to save Sun-jae from a tragic fate. With its heartwarming narrative and strong performances, Lovely Runner resonated deeply with viewers, offering a blend of nostalgia and hope.

