Queen of Tears' Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Ji Won lead most popular Korean actors in 2nd week of April; Full list

In the second week of April, Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won currently seen in Queen of Tears continued to dominate the list of most popular Korean actors, according to data from Fundex Good Data Korea. Their compelling performances in the drama maintained their lead positions. Following closely behind are Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon starring in Lovely Runner, along with other notable actors like Park Sung Hoon, Cha Eun Woo, Kim Nam Joo, and others. The list reflects the ongoing popularity and influence of these actors, as well as the success of the dramas they are associated with.

Top 10 most popular Korean actors for week 2 of April

1. Kim Soo Hyun

Currently renowned for his role as Baek Hyun Woo in Queen of Tears, Kim Soo Hyun continues to captivate audiences with his compelling performances. As the legal director of Queens Group, his portrayal of a determined lawyer navigating complex family dynamics has earned him widespread acclaim.

2. Kim Ji Won

Stepping into the role of Hong Hae In in Queen of Tears, Kim Ji Won delivers a powerful performance as the CEO of Queens Department Store. With her portrayal of a strong-willed chaebol heiress facing various challenges, she showcases her versatility as an actress.

3. Byeon Woo Seok

In Lovely Runner, Byeon Woo Seok portrays Ryu Sun Jae, a top star with a tragic past. Gifted with good looks, talent, and charm, his character is a former swimmer who transitions to become a singer and actor. However, his life as a celebrity takes a dark turn, culminating in his untimely demise. Through his portrayal, Byeon Woo Seok brings to light the complexities of fame and the challenges faced by those in the spotlight, earning him praise from fans and critics alike.

4. Kim Hye Yoon

In Lovely Runner, Kim Hye Yoon portrays Im Sol, a character deeply invested in the world of idol Ryu Sun Jae. Once a promising film director, Sol's aspirations are shattered by an accident that leaves her paralyzed. Finding solace in Sun Jae's music, she experiences further heartache when he tragically passes away. However, fate grants her a second chance when she wakes up 15 years in the past, determined to alter their destinies. Kim Hye Yoon brings a mix of cuteness and determination to the role of Sol, showcasing her character's resilience in the face of adversity.

5. Park Sung Hoon

In Queen of Tears, Park Sung Hoon delivers a standout performance as Yoon Eun Sung, a former Wall Street analyst with a mysterious past. His portrayal of a complex character navigating the world of finance and relationships adds intrigue to the storyline.

6. Cha Eun Woo

Stepping into the role of Gwon Seon Yul in Wonderful World, Cha Eun Woo showcases his versatility as an actor. His portrayal of a character with a troubled past highlights his acting range, captivating viewers with his emotional depth.

7. Kim Nam Joo

Portraying Eun Soo Hyun in Wonderful World, Kim Nam Joo captivates audiences with her nuanced performance. As a successful psychology professor grappling with personal tragedy, she brings authenticity to her character, earning praise for her portrayal.

8. Kwak Dong Yeon

Kwak Dong Yeon shines in Queen of Tears as Hong Soo Cheol, Hae In's younger brother and CEO of Queens Mart. His portrayal of a supportive sibling facing family challenges adds layers to the storyline, earning him recognition for his compelling performance.

9. Kim Kap Soo

As Hong Man Dae in Queen of Tears, Kim Kap Soo delivers a memorable performance as Hae In's grandfather and the chairman of Queens Group. His portrayal of a powerful and influential figure navigating family dynamics adds intrigue to the drama.

10. Han Hyo Joo

Leading the cast of Blood Free, Han Hyo Joo shines as Yun Ja Yu, the founder and CEO of BF Group. Her portrayal of a determined entrepreneur striving to revolutionize the food industry with cell-cultured meat adds depth to the storyline, earning her praise for her compelling performance.

These talented actors continue to captivate audiences with their stellar performances, showcasing their versatility and skill in bringing diverse characters to life on screen. With their captivating performances, they continue to leave a lasting impression on viewers, solidifying their status as top actors in the Korean entertainment industry.

