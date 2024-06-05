Queen of Tears, Lovely Runner, more secure top spot on most searched drama in Korea for 2024; LIST INSIDE

In 2024, the landscape of K-dramas has been dominated by an array of compelling series, with Queen of Tears and Lovely Runner securing the top spots on the list of most searched dramas in Korea. Here is a closer look at the top 10 most searched dramas of the year, highlighting their intriguing plots and star-studded casts.

1. Queen of Tears

Queen of Tears has captivated audiences with its emotionally charged narrative. Written by Park Ji Eun and co-directed by Jang Young Woo and Kim Hee Won, this series stars Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won as a married couple facing a crisis.

The show depicts the tumultuous journey of Hong Hae In, a third-generation chaebol heiress, and Baek Hyun Woo, the son of farmers who become the legal director of Queens Group. The series has earned impressive ratings, becoming the highest-rated tvN series and the third-highest-rated Korean cable television in history.

2. Lovely Runner

Starring Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon, Lovely Runner is a heartfelt drama based on the web novel Tomorrow's Best. Kim Hye Yoon plays Im Sol, a once-promising film director who becomes paralyzed after an accident, finding solace in the music of idol Ryu Sunjae, portrayed by Byeon Woo Seok. When fate gives her a second chance by sending her 15 years into the past, she vows to change their destinies.

3. Marry My Husband

Marry My Husband, featuring Park Min Young, Na In Woo, Lee Yi Kyung, and Song Ha Yoon, tells the story of Kang Ji Won, who seeks revenge after discovering her husband’s infidelity.

Following her terminal cancer diagnosis, Ji Won finds herself transported back to 2013 and resolves to change her fate by orchestrating her husband’s marriage to her best friend, Jeong Su Min.

4. Boyhood

Boyhood stars Im Siwan, Lee Sun Bin, Lee Si Woo, and Kang Hye Won. Set in the 1980s, the drama follows Jang Byung Tae, a bullied student who transfers to an agricultural high school, where he faces life-changing events. The series provides a nostalgic look at adolescence and personal growth.

5. Flex X Cop

Ahn Bo Hyun and Park Ji Hyun lead Flex X Cop, a remake of the Russian series Silver Spoon. The drama follows Jin Isoo, a third-generation chaebol who becomes a detective, and his partner, the veteran detective Lee Gang Hyun. Their initially tumultuous relationship evolves into a strong partnership as they tackle crime together.

6. A Killer Paradox

A Killer Paradox is a crime thriller dark comedy starring Choi Woo Shik, Son Suk Ku, and Lee Hee Joon. The series centers on Lee Tang, who accidentally kills a serial killer and discovers a talent for identifying and eliminating unpunished evildoers. The show explores themes of justice and morality.

7. Knight Flower

Lee Hanee, Lee Jong Won, Kim Sang Joong, and Lee Ki Woo star in Knight Flower, a historical drama based on a webtoon. The story follows Jo Yeo Hwa, a widow living a double life in the Joseon era, who helps people in need under the cover of night. The series has garnered high ratings and audience acclaim.

8. Wedding Impossible

Wedding Impossible, featuring Jeon Jong Seo, Moon Sang Min, Kim Do Wan, and Bae Yoon Kyung, is a romantic drama about a sham marriage between an unknown actress and a wealthy heir. Complications arise when the heir’s ambitious younger brother intervenes, leading to a web of deceit and emotional entanglements.

9. Parasyte: The Grey

Parasyte: The Grey stars Jeon So Nee, Koo Kyo Hwan, and Lee Jung Hyun. This sci-fi horror series, a live-action spin-off of the manga Parasyte, follows the battle against parasitic creatures that take over human hosts. The story centers on Jeong Su In, who coexists with a parasite after a near-fatal encounter.

10. Wonderful World

Wonderful World stars Kim Nam Joo, Cha Eun Woo, Kim Kang Woo, and Im Se Mi. The series explores themes of grief and redemption as it follows a psychology professor who seeks justice for her son's hit-and-run death but ends up committing a crime herself. The show delves into the complexities of human emotion and the quest for forgiveness.

These top 10 dramas of 2024 have captured the hearts of viewers in Korea and beyond, showcasing a blend of gripping narratives and stellar performances from some of South Korea’s most talented actors.

