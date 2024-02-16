Made in Korea: Jung Woo Sung confirmed to play prosecutor in upcoming historical drama

Made in Korea is a much-awaited drama which will be set in the 1970s. Jung Woo Sung has been confirmed as a part of the star cast in the upcoming drama. Jung Woo Sung is known for his roles in Padam Padam, Hunt, A Man of Reason, Innocent Witness, A Moment to Remember and many more. Hyun Bin is also in talks for being a part of the drama.

Made in Korea: Jung Woo Sung confirmed to star in upcoming drama

On February 16, it was confirmed that Jung Woo Sung would be appearing in the drama Made in Korea. The story is set in the 1970s when South Korea was going through a turbulent time. The drama is set to capture the events of that time. Jung Woo Sung will be taking on the role of a prosecutor with animal-like instincts.

Hyun Bin's agency VAST Entertainment has stated that the actor is positively considering taking part in Made in Korea.

The drama will be directed by Woo Bin Ho who also worked on The Drug King, Inside Me series, The Man Standing Next and more. His upcoming film Harbin features Hyun Bin in the lead role and Jung Woo Sung will also be making a cameo appearance. The film is set in the 1900s and tells the story of activists who fought for Korea's independence.

More about Jung Woo Sung

Actor Jung Woo Sung is known for his amazing roles in movies like Spring Of Seoul and Hunt and dramas like Padam Padam. He was last seen in the 2023 drama Tell Me That You Love Me. Jung Woo Sung played the role of Cha Jin Woo who has a hearing impairment who uses the means of art to express himself. Shin Hyun Been played Jung Mo Eun who is ambitious and gets what she wants and her mode of expression is words. The two fall in love with each other.

He will be be making a guest appearance in the film Harbin in which Hyun Bin takes the lead.

