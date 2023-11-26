Tell Me That You Love Me: Release date, time, cast, plot, where to watch and other details

Tell Me That You Love Me, starring Jung Woo Sung and Shin Hyun Been, is all set to release this November. It is based on the critically acclaimed 1995 Japanese TV series Aishiteiru to Itte Kure. In this romantic Korean drama, actor Jung Woo Sung assumes the role of an artist named Cha Jin Woo who has a hearing impairment and Shin Hyun-been steps into the shoes of Jung Mo-Eun, an aspiring actress.

Tell Me That You Love Me release date

The melodramatic love story is scheduled to premiere on November 27.

When and where to watch?

Tell Me That You Love Me will be airing on ENA and Genius TV every Monday and Tuesday at 9 pm KST (5:30 pm IST). The drama will also be available on the online streaming giant DisneyPlus in selected regions.

Take a look at the official trailer of Tell Me That You Love Me:

Cast and Crew

The forthcoming romantic drama is helmed by the prolific director Kim Yoo Jin, who has several notable works under his belt such as A Promise (1998), Wild Card (2003), Our Beloved Summer (2021). Screenwriter Kim Min Jung, who has previously worked on popular shows such as The Sound of Magic (2022) and Love in the Moonlight (2016), has written the script for Tell Me That You Love Me (2023).

The male lead of the show is veteran actor Jung Woo Sung, who has impressed the audience with his versatile roles in films including crime thriller Asura: The City of Madness(2016), The Silent Sea (2021) and many more. In 2008, he was recognized for his role in the film The Good, The Bad, and The Weird at the 29th edition of Blue Dragon Film Awards.

Alongside his acting stints, Jung Sung Woo also forayed into the field of direction with the film A Man of Reason, which was filled with high-octane action. The movie featured actor Jung Woo Sung himself in his directorial venture. Starring in a sad romantic film titled A Moment to Remember (2004) alongside Son Ye Jin, Jung Woo Sung garnered worldwide popularity for his portrayal of a loving and supportive partner.

The female lead of Tell Me That You Love Me, Shin Hyun Been, made her debut with the comedy film He’s On Duty, for which she received the Best New Actress award at the 47th Baeksang Arts Awards in 2011. Since then she has been appearing in a variety of shows and films such as Queen of Mystery (2017), Confession (2019), Hospital Playlist (2020) and Reflection of You (2021). She was last seen in the Reborn Rich (2022) playing a prosecutor, which turned out to be the second highest rated show in terms of viewers’ count and ratings.

Advertisement

For the supporting cast, Thirty-Nine fame actress Kim Ji Hyun steps into the role of Song Seo Kyung, who is Jung Jin Woo’s ex-lover and college classmate. Actress Park Jin Joo, known for her projects including While You Were Sleeping (2017) and Her Private Life (2019), plays Oh Ji Yu, Jung Mo-Eun's best friend and roommate. The supporting cast also includes Lee Jae Kyoon as Yoon Jo Han and Shin Jae Hwi as Jung Mo Dam.

Summary of Tell Me That You Love Me

The upcoming romantic drama Tell Me That You Love Me revolves around a deaf artist named Cha Jin Woo, essayed by actor Jung Woo Sung. As seen in the trailer, Cha Jin Woo loses his hearing ability during his childhood and he prefers to communicate only through his paintings. His demeanor is quite interesting to watch as he is immersed in his own secluded world and chooses to invest himself in his art rather than speaking.

Jung Mo-Eun (played by actress Shin Hyun Been) is an ambitious woman who is chasing her dreams of being an actress. She likes to interact a lot and express her thoughts through words, unlike Cha Jin Woo who chooses not to make any contact verbally. Viewers will get to see how these two characters with strikingly different personalities will fall in love with each other.

Other details

The Genius TV drama Tell Me That You Love Me will air twice a week, spanning over 16 episodes. The show promises to deliver a heartwarming tale of the leading pair who discover unique ways to communicate despite having distinctive traits.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Tell Me You Love Me: Jung Woo Sung and Shin Hyun Been seen enjoying serene beach vibes in new poster