Crash Landing On You fame Hyun Bin to star in a K-drama titled Made In Korea with USD 36 million budget

On February 16 KST, it was reported by Korean media outlets, that Hyun Bin is in talks to appear for the leading role of an upcoming series titled Made In Korea. The series will be produced by Hive Media Corp and directed by Woo Min Ho.

Hyun Bin to lead an upcoming K-drama titled Made In Korea

As stated by Hyun Bin’s agency, “Hyun Bin received the offer to star in this series, and he is showing positive consideration for it. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.”

It will be his massive comeback after the hit K-drama Crash Landing On You. It will also be his first appearance in a drama after getting married to the Secret Garden co-star Son Ye Jin.

If Hyun Bin accepts the offer to lead Made in Korea, it will be his second time collaborating with director Woo Min Ho, after the film Harbin, starring Park Jeong Min, Jeon Yeo Bin, Jo Woo Jin, Yoo Jae Myung, and Park Hoon. Harbin will be released sometime this year.

Earlier, it was reported that Made In Korea is reportedly a sequel to a 2018 hit Korean action film named Drug King. The same production house and director of this film will be part of Made in Korea.

However, in an updated report, Hive Media Corp stated, “It is not true that Made In Korea is a spin-off of Drug King. It is supposed to be a completely separate film.”

Production Budget of Made In Korea

As reported in the news, the total production budget of the upcoming drama Made In Korea has been somewhat confirmed and is around 48 billion KRW, approximately 36 million USD.

Made In Korea will follow a story of the turbulent period in 1970s Korea, where survival of the fittest was based on their instincts.

On the other hand, for Made In Korea, the star casts and roles are getting finalized one by one. As soon as that is completed, the filming schedule will kick off this summer.