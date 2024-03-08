Vincenzo star Jeon Yeo Been in talks to join Hyun Bin-Jung Woo Sung starrer Made in Korea; Know character details

Jeon Yeo Been, known for the popular K-drama Vincenzo will reportedly appear in the upcoming modern-history-based K-drama Made in Korea. She will join Hyun Bin and Jung Woo Sung for the big-budget series if confirmed.

Jeon Yeo Been's character in upcoming K-drama Made in Korea

On March 8, in response to the report, Jeon Yeo Been’s agency Management mmm confirmed, “She has received an offer to star in Made in Korea, which she is positively considering.”

If the Vincenzo actress confirms her casting, she will take on the role of Jung Woo Sung’s secretary, Oh Ye Jin.

More about Made in Korea

Made in Korea will unfold the modern and contemporary historical period in Korea. The major events that took place in the turbulent period of the 1970s, will be the focal narrative of this series.

Earlier, the drama announced Squid Game actor Jung Woo Sung’s appearance as a tenacious prosecutor named Jang Geon Young, known for his animal-like instinct.

Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin was also confirmed to have received an offer for this series, which he is also positively reviewing. Upon his confirmation, more details about his character will be revealed.

Made in Korea is reported to be directed by Woo Min Ho, who is known for the 2018 film The Drug King, Inside Men, and more, while Hive Media Corp will produce it.

Secret Garden actor Hyun Bin worked with Woo Min Ho on the set of his upcoming film Harbin. Hence, fans are looking forward to once again witnessing the actor-director synergy.

Previously, the news broke out of this new drama’s huge production budget estimated at 48 billion KRW or 36 million USD.

With a star-studded cast lineup, a large budget, and an acclaimed director in the leadership, Made in Korea is expected to deliver a blockbuster series.

More about Jeon Yeo Been

Jeon Yeo Been is one of the most prominent actresses in the current Korean Entertainment industry. She rose to fame with her stellar performances in many independent films, which earned her several prestigious awards. Later, she made her television debut with the 2017 drama Save Me. She is best known for her lead roles in popular dramas like Vincenzo, A Time Called You, Be Melodramatic, and Glitch.

Parallaly, Jeon Yeo Been kept claiming her dominance on the big screens, with acclaimed films like Cobweb, Allenoid, Night in Paradise, and more. She is soon to be appearing in the thriller film Dark Nuns, alongside Song Hye Kyo and Lee Jin Wook.

Jeon Yeo Been also shared the screen with Hyun Bin in their upcoming film Harbin. Curiosity runs high about their second on-screen interaction if both the stars confirm their appearance.

Especially, Jeon Yeo Been’s distinctive character in Made in Korea is worth looking forward to.

Once the cast lineup is confirmed, Made in Korea will kick off its filming this summer.

