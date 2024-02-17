POLL: Jung Woo Sung vs Hyun Bin; which star are you most excited to see in upcoming drama Made in Korea

In a potential blockbuster collaboration, Hyun Bin and Jung Woo Sung are rumored to join forces for the upcoming drama Made in Korea. While Jung Woo Sung has officially confirmed his role as Jang Geon Young, a tenacious prosecutor, Hyun Bin is reportedly reviewing the offer positively. The series promises to delve into the significant events of Korea in the tumultuous 1970s, offering a captivating narrative.

Directed by Woo Min Ho, known for acclaimed films like Inside Men and The Man Standing Next, Made in Korea has been clarified to not be a spin-off of his previous work, The Drug King. The drama is set to unfold as a distinct project, adding an air of anticipation.

The collaboration follows Hyun Bin's completion of filming for director Woo Min Ho's film Harbin, slated for release this year, where both actors share the screen. With Made in Korea gearing up for summer filming, fans are eagerly anticipating the union of these two powerhouse actors and the unique storytelling promised by the drama. Whose performance are you most excited about in Made in Korea? Cast your vote!

