Marry My Husband with Park Min Young-Na In Woo continues to top Monday-Tuesday drama viewership ratings

Marry My Husband is an ongoing drama which stars Park Min Young, Na In Woo, Song Ha Yoon and Lee Yi Kyung. The series has been receiving a lot of love and attention from fans globally. It has been enjoying a rise in viewership ratings since its release. Love Song for Illusions saw a slight dip in the viewership ratings. Here are the details.

Marry My Husband starring Park Min Young and Song Ha Yoon sees a rise in viewership ratings

According to Nielsen Korea, Marry My Husband starring Park Min Young, Na In Woo, Song Ha Yeon and Lee Yi Kyung achieved an average nationwide viewership rating of 11.1 percent for its latest episode which is a jump of 0.3 percent. The story revolves around Kang Ji Won's life, which is breaking apart due to her unemployed husband, who is in a lot of debt, and her mother. She is diagnosed with cancer and learns that her time is limited. Making things worse, she catches her husband cheating on her with a close friend. The incident turns into a physical fight, and she ends up being murdered by her husband. When she opens her eyes, she finds herself 10 years in the past and decides to get revenge on everyone who did her wrong.

Love Song for Illusion sees dip in viewership

Love Song for Illusion garnered a nationwide average viewership rating of 1.4 percent while for the previous episode, it had received 1.7 percent. The drama tells the story of a prince with a dual personality and a spy who is out to kill the King for revenge. The prince on one hand is a fashion designer in disguise and on the other hand, he is also a charming man with a curse. The two personalities decide to share the body with each other.

