Marry My Husband starring Park Min Young and Na In Woo soars with all time high viewership ratings

Marry My Husband starring Park Min Young and Na In Woo premiered on January 1. The drama has been garnering a lot of attention and love from fans. The viewership ratings for the latest episode soared this week. The revenge drama tells the story of a woman who is wronged by people closest to her. She gets a second chance in life to get her revenge. Love Song for Illusion saw a dip in the viewership ratings this week.

Marry My Husband starring Park Min Young and Na In Woo sees rise in viewership ratings

According to Nielsen Korea, Marry My Husband which stars Park Min Young and Na In Woo saw a rise in ratings and garnered an average nationwide viewership rating of 10.7 percent. This marked an increase of 0.9 percent as it broke into double digits. This is an all-time high for the series. The story revolves around Kang Ji Won's life, which is breaking apart due to her unemployed husband, who is in a lot of debt, and her mother. She is diagnosed with cancer and learns that her time is limited. Making things worse, she catches her husband cheating on her with a close friend. The incident turns into a physical fight, and she ends up being murdered by her husband. When she opens her eyes, she finds herself 10 years in the past and decides to get revenge on everyone who did her wrong.

Advertisement

Love Song for Illusion sees a dip in viewership ratings

Love Song for Illusions which stars Hong Ye Ji and Park Ji Hoon, received a nationwide viewership rating of 1.7 percent, dipping from 2.4 percent.

The drama tells the story of a prince with a dual personality and a spy who is out to kill the King for revenge. The prince on one hand is a fashion designer in disguise and on the other hand, he is also a charming man with a curse. The two personalities decide to share the body with each other.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS' Jungkook breaks into top 25 of Billboard's Pop Radio Airplay chart with GOLDEN’s Standing Next To You