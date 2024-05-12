Jujutsu Kaisen: Who Is Kenjaku Aka Noritoshi Kamo? Character Explored

Jujutsu Kaisen is a captivating anime series with a plethora of antagonists, including countless curses and evil curse users like Sukuna. Itadori and the gang face numerous curses of different grades, and Sukuna is the main bad attraction. However, another notorious and manipulative villain, Kenjaru, is also present in the series.

Kenjaku, a character from the Hidden Inventory Arc, was initially known as Suguru Geto, a former Jujutsu High sorcerer and Satoru Gojo's best friend. He died during Jujutsu Kaisen 0, and appears in Seasons 1 and 2 as "Psuedo-Geto" or the ancient curse user Kenjaku, as per the anime and movie chronological order.

Who is Kenjaku?

Kenjaku is an ancient sorcerer who survived throughout ages by using his cursed technique to possess others by transplanting his own cranial brain into their bodies forcefully; at one point in time, he controlled the body of Noritoshi Kamo and became known as "the evilest sorcerer in history".

He seeks to evolve humanity using cursed energy and usher in a new golden age of jujutsu sorcery. During one of his lives, he inhabited the body of Kaori Itadori and gave birth to Yuji Itadori for the purpose of creating a vessel for Sukuna.

Although Kenjaku's exact age is unknown, it is safe to say that he may have been alive even longer than Master Tengen. It’s hard to conclude whether he’s the most potent curse user who ever lived, but he’s definitely the evilest who would even give Sukuna a run for his money. As for his origins, no one knows where he came from and why.

The manga portrays Kenjaku at least a thousand years old, with an innate ability called Brain Migration, allowing him to possess different bodies. He also has more weapons and techniques that have yet to captivate fans, making him an intriguing antagonist in the OP.

As a thousand-year-old sorcerer, Kenjaku possesses incredible knowledge about curses, cursed techniques and the jujutsu world. He was stated by Tengen to be the second most powerful barrier user after himself. During his possession of Noritoshi Kamo, he became known as history's evilest sorcerer, and he is able to create special grade cursed objects Cursed Womb: Death Paintings thanks to his experiments.

In Suguru Geto's body, he has led a group of incredibly powerful special grade curses and made them into a functioning team capable of being a great threat to the Jujutsu world and Japan. He makes great use of his current cursed technique, arguably more knowledgeable about it than its original user.

Kenjaku's greatest asset is easily his exceptional intelligence and planning. Kenjaku can lay plans which are so advanced, they can span millennia before coming to fulfillment. Due to his more than 1000 years of existence, Kenjaku has amassed a variety of experience with hand-to-hand combat. This was proven when he contended with and overpowered Choso in a battle of pure physical blows.

Kenjaku has massive amounts of cursed energy. This is evident by his effective use of Cursed Spirit Manipulation, a cursed technique that can only be used to its full potential with vast amounts of cursed energy. He is confident that he can take on the cursed spirits in his group. He absorbed Mahito without needing to impose any conditions on himself, further proving his massive amounts of cursed energy.

Kenjaku's goal in Jujutsu Kaisen

Kenjaku is a character with a strong focus on personal goals, even if it means turning against allies. His ultimate goal is human evolution, an upgraded version of Geto's original plan of killing non-sorcerers. Although his concept of evolution is still premature in the anime, Kenjaku had been meticulously planning the steps for a while.

It's not a coincidence that he came across Suguru Geto's body, who Gojo cared the most about, which highlights his true personality and ambitions. His actions in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 demonstrate his determination to achieve his goals.

Kenjaku planned to distract Gojo and seal him in Shibuya, using only a moment to do so. The scenario seems too good to be a coincidence, revealing the villain's farsightedness and ambition. Kenjaku aims to expand the JJK world beyond humans, sorcerers, and cursed spirits, transforming cursed energy beyond its limitations. He believes that the entire scenario is a coincidence, showcasing his farsightedness and ambition. He seeks to transform cursed energy beyond the limitations of the human body.

After the failed Cursed Womb experiment, Kenjaku shifted his focus to disrupting world order and creating chaos. He used Tengen and his physical manipulation technique to merge humanity with Tengen, transforming them into entities with no physical existence but abundant cursed energy. The exact method of using the energy remains unknown, but it is evident that Kenjaku had carefully planned the experiment.

His cunning and luck played a role in his success, as his plans were spoiled by someone with Six Eyes. Two critical events, Toji Fushiguro's death of the plasma vessel and Kenjaku discovering Geto's body, set his generations-long plan into motion.

Not only that, but Kenjaku's joining forces with a vile cursed spirit like Mahito was also a part of his well-thought-out plan for using his Idle Transfiguration to awaken old allies. Kenjaku is an embodiment of true evil with a calculated personality. He’s highly manipulative and condescending and knows how to pull the strings without anyone knowing.

Even though he has only shown a speck of his powers in the Shibuya Incident arc, if it goes according to his plan, Kenjaku may very well become one of the most notorious anime villains of all time.

ALSO READ: Jujutsu Kaisen: All Deaths We Have Seen In The Anime So Far