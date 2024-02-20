Moon Embracing the Sun actress Han Ga In introduces her 5-year-old son on tvN’s Europe Outside Your Tent

Actress Han Ga In has made her first television appearance with her second child. During the recent episode of tvN's Europe Outside Your Tent, Han Ga In offered a sneak peek into her home life as she prepared for her inaugural camping trip to France. She mentioned, "Our kids were thrilled when they saw the sleeping bags!" and that her children had enjoyed a makeshift camping experience at home the day before.

In an endearing moment, Han Ga In's 5-year-old son, Jae Woo, steps into the limelight, snugly nestled inside a sleeping bag, fully decked out for camping, and accompanied by a doll. Resembling his famous parents, Han Ga In, and actor Yeon Jung Hoon, Jae Woo exudes undeniable charm.

Embarking on an exciting 10-night, 11-day camping adventure in Southern France, Han Ga In shares, "This is my first solo journey. I've seldom been apart from the kids," revealing her hands-on approach to parenting without relying on outside help.

More about Han Ga In

Han Ga In, represented by BH Entertainment, is a South Korean actress renowned for her roles in early television series such as Yellow Handkerchief and Terms of Endearment. She quickly transitioned into a prominent figure in commercials, garnering attention for her captivating presence. In 2012, her career reached new heights with the success of the period drama Moon Embracing the Sun, dominating TV ratings, and the film Architecture 101, which achieved box office success.

During her high school years, Han Ga In appeared on KBS's The Golden Bell Challenge and was featured in interviews alongside fellow students. Talent scouts took notice of her during these televised segments and promptly offered her acting opportunities. She made her debut in a commercial for Asiana Airlines in 2002 and secured a role in the KBS2 drama Sunshine Hunting.

Han Ga In exchanged vows with actor Yeon Jung Hoon on April 26, 2005, after starring together in the 2003 TV series Yellow Handkerchief. Their union welcomed their first child, a daughter named Yeon Jae Hee, on April 13, 2016, followed by the birth of their son on May 13, 2019.

