Lee Min Jung's daughter with husband Lee Byung Hun revealed in actress' update; see adorable PIC

Lee Min Jung shared a cute snap of her daughter on social media. Lee Byung Hun and Lee Min Jung welcomed their second child in December 2023. The couple first started dating in 2006, then in 2012, and finally got married in 2013. They welcomed their first child, a son in 2015 and subsequently were blessed with their second child in 2023.

Lee Jung Min shares glimpse of her and Lee Byung Hun's baby on social media

On May 6, actress Lee Min Jung took to Instagram and shared a photo of her and Lee Byung Hun's second baby. Though the face of the baby was not revealed, the cute photo showed the baby from the back in a onesie. When their daughter was born in December 2023, the Once Again actress also posted a photo of her baby's foot. The caption of her latest post reads, "Adorable figure." Here is a look at her post.

More about Lee Byung Hun and Lee Min Jung

Lee Byung Hun has made a mark for himself in the South Korean entertainment industry with his amazing acting skills. The actor also made a global impact with K-dramas like Squid Game, Mr Sunshine, Our Blues, and more which were enjoyed by audiences from around the globe. He made his debut in 1991 with the drama Flowers That Never Wilt and has now been a part of the industry for decades.

Lee Min Jung debuted in 2003 with the film Whispering Corridors 3: Wishing Stairs. Her first television series was Love and Sympathy which was released in 2005. The actress is known for her roles in dramas like Once Again, Please Come Back, Mister, Switch, and more. She will be next appearing in the drama Villains.

