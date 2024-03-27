Kim Jung Hyun has been reportedly cast in the lead role for an upcoming K-drama titled Iron Family. The writer of the popular show When The Stars Gossip has written the upcoming K-drama. Helmed by the South Korean network KBS, the show is set to air on weekends. The story will showcase power imbalances and conflict within a family.

Kim Jung Hyun set to lead the upcoming K-drama Iron Family

On March 27, 2023, it was reported by a South Korean media outlet that Kim Jung Hyun will be appearing in the upcoming K-drama Iron Family. The show is written by Seo Sook Hyang, who previously worked on the popular show When the Stars Gossip, and will be directed by Seong Jun Hae. KBS has backed the series, and it is set to be a weekend drama that will air in September 2024, following the finale of the ongoing show, Beauty and Mr. Romantic.

Iron Family will be a portrayal of the intricate dynamics within modern families, offering audiences a fresh exploration of love, conflict, and the evolving meaning of family in today's society. Kim Jung Hyun will take up the role of Seo Kang Joo, who is an integral character of the story and the actor is expected to give a phenomenal performance. The plot is a reflection of present-day society and the audience will find it relatable.

More about Kim Jung Hyun

The South Korean actor gained recognition for his role in the show School, and his career has skyrocketed ever since. However, he received major attention for his role in Crash Landing On You, starring alongside Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin, and Seo Ji Hye. But the actor’s most popular series is the romantic comedy Mr. Queen, in which Shin Hye Sun takes on the role of the female lead. Moreover, he has also appeared in popular shows such as Welcome to Waikiki and Time.

Recently, Kim Jung Hyun appeared as the main lead for the series Kokdu: Season of Deity, which aired from January through March on the MBC network. The actor was also offered a role in the upcoming K-drama, The Second Person to Like, which was reported at the beginning of the year. However, the actor is considering the part, and nothing has been confirmed yet.