Mr. Queen star Kim Jung Hyun reportedly dating his CLOY co star Seo Ji Hye; in talks to sign with her agency

Dispatch has revealed their newest couple: Kim Jung Hyun and Seo Ji Hye!

Actor Kim Jung Hyun, known for his roles in television series Welcome to Waikiki, Crash Landing on You and Mr. Queen, has decided not to renew his contract with O& Entertainment which is due to expire next month. Since several companies have extended a hand, the actor has been taking time to speak with their officials. Among them, he has been paying special attention to Culture Depot, which manages actresses Jun Ji Hyun, Seo Ji Hye and Kim So Hyun among others.

In the process, there was an unexpected string of rumours that engulfed him. Actors Kim Jung Hyun and Seo Ji Hye got closer on the sets of the series Crash Landing on You, produced by Culture Depot. She seemed to have suggested her agency to the actor who was looking for one. However, as this process was misinterpreted, the rumours of the two involved in a romantic relationship emerged as reported by Dispatch on the morning (KST) of April 8. Both parties involved drew a line by denying the rumours.

According to the statement by Culture Depot, both actors have a platonic friendship; akin to siblings. The production and artist management company also revealed that the discussions about the contract with actor Kim Jung Hyun have been positive so far. However nothing is set in stone.

Meanwhile actress Seo Ji Hye is currently preparing for her role in the drama adaptation of webtoon Dr. Brain.

