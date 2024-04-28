Actress and Choreographer Abigail Pande, known for her role in Humse Hai Life and Sanam Johar has been in a relationship for more than a decade now. The couple recently featured in the latest episode of Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol’s popular show, Couple of Things.

During the conversation, Sanam Johar and Abigail Pande opened up about their relationship and why they are not planning to tie the knot anytime soon.

Abigail Pande and Sanam Johar share insights into their relationship

When Amrita Rao asked how often people question them about their marriage plans, Abigail responded, “I think pehli baar humne disclose kiya hai iss conversation mein publicly ki hum shaadi nahi karne ki soch rahe hai. (I think for the first time we've publicly disclosed in this conversation that we are considering not getting married).”

Abigail further said, "Humne lockdown ke time socha tha actually that we'll get married. Lockdown ho gaya toh chalo socha ki. Why are we getting married? Is it because we are supposed to get married because this is the next step according to society? Or because we really want to get married. So we realize ki hum dono ko shaadi karne ka shauk nahi hai. Hum bas isliye kar rahe hai kyuki abhi sab bol rahe hai ki karlo.

(We had actually thought during the lockdown that we'll get married. When the lockdown happened, we thought, 'Okay, let's consider it.' Why are we getting married? Is it because we're supposed to get married, because this is the next step according to society? Or is it because we really want to get married? So we realized that neither of us has a desire to get married. We're only doing it because everyone is saying to do it now).”

The duo, who have been together for over a decade, shared insights into their decision. She added, “Iss darr se kar rahe hai ki relationship tikega nahi toh matlab humara relationship strong hi nahi hai. Everyone says this ki shaadi nahi karoge toh problem ho sakti hai but kya gaurantee hai ki shaadi ke baad bhi na ho. I am not against marriage as an institution or concept, it is amazing.”

(if we're afraid that if the relationship doesn't last, it means our relationship isn't strong. Everyone says that not getting married could lead to problems, but what guarantee is there that problems won't arise even after marriage? I'm not against marriage as an institution or concept; it's amazing).”

More about Abigail and Sanam

When the two met, they became friends and they were a part of a friend circle. The couple has appeared in several TV shows, showcasing their talents. Their dance performances on Nach Baliye 8 earned them the title of first runners-up, captivating the hearts of audiences. Abigail proposed to Sanam on the finale of the TV show Nach Baliye 8 and their love-filled journey started.

