There’s a common misconception in the entertainment industry that two actresses can’t be friends. Ashlesha Savant and Kanchi Kaul prove that genuine friendships do exist beyond the silver screen. One such friendship is between Ashlesha Savant and Kanchi Kaul.

The duo is often seen hanging around together, celebrating festivals together. A few hours ago, Ashlesha has shared adorable pictures with Kanchi and penned a sweet caption.

Ashlesha Savant shares adorable pictures with Kanchi Kaul

Ashlesha Savant took to her Instagram handle and melted hearts as she shared adorable snapshots alongside Kanchi, radiating pure joy and friendship. The actresses were all smiles as they posed together. Ashlesha wrote a cute caption, “You got to have friendships like you are in a Guy Ritchie #movie. Like she’s @kanchikaul my #lockstockandtwosmokingbarrels and #snatch The nickname she has for me - it’s disgusting. I love it #allmine #love #messyhairdontcare.”

Ashlesha compared their friendship to Guy Ritchie movie, with laughter and affection. She fondly called Kanchi her "lock, stock, and two smoking barrels," highlighting the distinctive connection they possess.

Recently, Aslesha Savant and Kanchi Kaul celebrated the festival of colors, Holi together. Taking to Instagram, Ashlesha shared a series of pictures Kanchi Kaul, Shabir, and herself with her husband Sandeep Baswana. They seem to enjoy each other's company as they have been friends for years now.

For the unversed, Ashlesha Savant and Kanchi Kaul’s husband Shabir Ahluwalia, shared the screen in the TV series Kahiin Toh Hoga back in 2005, and they've collaborated again in Kumkum Bhagya. Anupamaa, a popular TV show cherished for its compelling plot and talented cast, has seen Ashlesha Savant's character, Barkha, absent lately, and has been missed by fans since she disappeared from the show. Fans are eager to know when she'll be back.

About Ashlesha Savant

Ashlesha Savant is one of the most popular actresses in the entertainment industry. She has worked in several popular TV shows such as Kumkum Bhagya, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara, Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Anupamaa and others.

About Kanchi Kaul

Kanchi Kaul made her acting debut with the Telugu film Sampangi. She has worked in several Telugu films. However, she gained popularity in the TV industry for her portrayal of Ananya Sachdev-Samarth in Ek Ladki Anjaani Si, starring alongside Shakti Anand, and as Shraddha in Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi...Meri Bhabhi.

