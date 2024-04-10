NewJeans’ Hyein to take temporary hiatus ahead of group's comeback scheduled for May; here's why

ADOR, the agency representing NewJeans, has revealed that Hyein, a member of the group, has incurred a microfracture in her foot. As reported, Hyein will be taking a temporary hiatus from all activities as a result of the injury sustained during practice. Meanwhile, according to the report, NewJeans is expected to make a comeback in approximately six weeks. They are set to release a double single on May 24 of this year.

ADOR’s full statement about Hyein

On April 10, ADOR revealed that Hyein will be temporarily pausing her activities because of a microfracture in her foot incurred during practice.

Read ADOR’s full English statement regarding Hyein's injury below:

Hello.

This is ADOR.

We regret to bring you unfortunate news regarding NewJeans member Hyein.

She will be taking a break from her activities due to an injury sustained during practice.

Pain in the top of her foot during practice prompted her to [go to] the hospital, where she underwent a thorough examination and discovered a microfracture in her foot. The medical staff advised her to limit her movement as much as possible until she recovered.

Accordingly, Hyein will pause her activities and focus on recovery and recuperation.

We will do our very best to support Hyein so she can resume her activities in good health.

Thank you.

Know more about NewJeans

ADOR founded NewJeans, a South Korean girl group. The group has five members – Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein. It made its debut on July 22, 2022, with the single Attention. It was followed by two other singles – Hype Boy and Cookie. In January 2023, they announced their first single album, OMG, which was commercially successful. It was accompanied by two singles – Ditto and OMG.

Their second EP, Get Up, featured the group's highest-charting single, Super Shy, which peaked at number two on the Billboard Global 200 and also charted on the US Billboard Hot 100 and the UK Singles Chart.

After their anticipated comeback in May, NewJeans is set to mark their official Japanese debut on June 21 with Supernatural as their title track. Additionally, the girl group has disclosed their intention to kick off their inaugural world tour in 2025, promising an exciting journey for fans across the globe to experience their electrifying performances firsthand.

