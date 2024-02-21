NewJeans’ Hyein charms netizens with her stunning voice featured in IU’s newest track Shh..

Nation’s younger sister, IU has recently unveiled her 6th mini album titled The Winning. Fans felt excited to listen to her latest songs from the album, which was highly anticipated amongst her fandom UAENA.

NewJeans’ Hyein charms netizens with her beautiful voice featured in IU’s Shh..

On February 20, IU dropped her newest song Shh..from the album The Winning. The song featured NewJeans member Hyein, where she blessed the fans with her stunning voice.

Listen below to IU’s track Shh..featuring NewJeans' Hyein.

Hyein’s angelic vocal has been the talk of many K-pop communities for a long time. According to fans, the latest collaboration between the two amazing artists was foreshadowed during IU’s talk show named IU’s Palette. On episode 21, NewJeans made an appearance on the YouTube show, where Hyein performed the title track from the group's album Get Up. Her vocals left a lingering impression on IU, making the recent collaboration possible.

Upon the revelation of Hyein’s verse on IU’s track Shh.., fans can’t help but praise her captivating voice. Many are looking forward to the upcoming journey for the NewJeans maknae, while some are hoping to hear a solo track from her soon.

The Winning - IU on a winning streak with her latest album

The Nation's Sweetheart IU has recently made her comeback with the much-anticipated 6th mini album The Winning. The newly released tracks from the album are already making headlines. Fans are in for a treat as she will also drop the music video for Shh.. on February 23. Along with Hyein, Cho Won Sun of Roller Coaster is also featured in this song.

Watch below the teaser for Shh.. featuring IU, Hyein, and Cho Won Sun.

IU’s pre-release single Love Wins All featuring BTS’ V added to the excitement of the new album.

The recent release of the track named Shopper's music video from the album The Winning has already garnered attention for its eccentric style. Whereas, the remaining two tracks respectively titled Holssi and I Stan U are earning notable attention.

NewJeans' Hyein's recent activities

Meanwhile, Hyein has made her last appearance with the other members in the NewJeans remix album NMIXX, released in December 2023. Their 2024 comeback hasn’t been announced yet, however, fans are speculating to hear from the 5th-generation girl group soon.

