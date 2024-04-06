NewJeans' label urges fans to refrain from giving fan letters and gifts at airports; DEETS inside

ADOR, the agency representing NewJeans, has issued a notice urging fans not to give letters or gifts to members at the airport due to safety concerns. The agency emphasized that fan letters should only be sent through designated channels to ensure the safety of both fans and artists.

NewJeans’ agency advises fans to use proper channels to deliver fan letters

On April 5, ADOR, the agency representing NewJeans, issued a notice urging fans to refrain from giving letters or gifts to the members at the airport. The notice, titled Information on How to Deliver Fan Letters to NewJeans (No Giving Letters at the Airport), emphasized safety concerns amidst recent instances of large crowds gathering during the group's arrivals and departures.

ADOR expressed gratitude towards fans for their continued love and support for NewJeans. However, citing safety risks posed by congested situations and heavy human traffic at airports, the agency stated that giving presents or fan letters under such circumstances could lead to dangerous accidents. As a precautionary measure, NewJeans would not be accepting letters from fans at the airport.

The agency reiterated that NewJeans does not accept gifts from fans and specified that fan letters should only be delivered through designated methods. These methods include sending letters to a designated PO box or handing them over to NewJeans' fan club managers during open music shows or in-person fan sign events.

ADOR emphasized that any gifts or fan letters left in unofficial locations or delivered using undesignated methods would not be delivered to the members. The agency urged fans to adhere to the specified guidelines for the safety of both fans and NewJeans.

In conclusion, ADOR assured fans that they would continue to work towards fostering a safe fan culture and protecting the rights of their artists. The notice served as a reminder for fans to prioritize safety and cooperation while expressing their support for NewJeans.

More details about NewJeans' latest activities

In 2024, NewJeans are set to release two double singles; How Sweet and Bubble Gum in May, followed by Supernatural and Right Now in June, marking their debut in the Japanese music market. The group will kick off their promotional activities in Japan with a fan meeting titled Bunnies Camp 2024 Tokyo Dome at the Tokyo Dome on June 26–27, 2024. Additionally, NewJeans plans to release an album in the latter half of 2024, signaling their ongoing expansion and popularity.

