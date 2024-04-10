NewJeans amasses 4 billion streams on Spotify with all albums entering billion playlist

NewJeans is the trendsetter girl group of this era, who has been consistently delivering chart-topping hits accompanied by nuanced music videos, setting a new standard in K-pop As the group continues their streak of amassing high counts on music streaming platforms, expectations burgeon to witness their future endeavors.

NewJeans enters 4 billion club on Spotify, lands all albums in billion playlist

On April 10, according to Spotify’s data updates, the group surpassed a whopping total of 4 billion stream count on the platform with all of their albums entering the billions playlist across all credits.

This monumental achievement for NewJeans comes after a few days of their all original tracks amassing at least 100 million stream counts on Spotify.

The group’s debut EP NewJeans containing four smash-hit songs Attention, Hype Boy, Hurt, and Cookie all has achieved an impressive stream count of 100 million on the platform. OMG, the first single album of the five-piece group, and the second album overall also has its two songs, titular OMG and Ditto hitting the Spotify stream count.

Most recently, with Get Up and ASAP from their latest EP Get Up also achieving the feat, all 12 ordinal songs for NewJeans now have 100 million Spotify streams, with some surpassing 500 and 600 million.

As the young generation girl group archives these milestones within less than 2 years of their debut, they closely follow the only four K-pop acts who have 5 billion Spotify streams - BTS, BLACKPINK, TWICE, and Stray Kids. Fans of NewJeans now eagerly wait for the group to reach the 5 billion mark soon.

Catch up on NewJeans' journey in K-pop, upcoming releases, and more

NewJeans is a rising girl group formed by HYBE’s subsidiary ADOR, which is composed of five members including Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hanni. They made their debut on July 22, 2022, with the single titled Attention, which went to the top of many prestigious music charts like Circle, Billboard, and more.

Shortly after their debut, the group rose to immense global fame, thanks to their refreshing Y2K concept and music imbued by the next-girl vibe that resonates with the young generation.

With their surging popularity and new achievements, fans eagerly await the group’s next releases.

The group is currently gearing up to make a highly-anticipated comeback with the single album How Sweet which will feature a title track of the same name and a B-side track named Bubble Gum.

How Sweet will be dropped on May 24, followed by the pre-release of Bubble Gum’s music video on April 27. NewJeans is also confirmed to make their Japanese debut as their upcoming double singles will also be produced in Japanese versions.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: NewJeans’ ASAP from 2nd EP Get Up amasses 100 million Spotify streams; becomes 12th song by group to achieve feat