Anubhav Sinha recalls working with Rishi Kapoor in Mulk; says he was 'bit of a spoilt Punjabi boy'

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha reminisced about collaborating with Rishi Kapoor on the 2017 movie Mulk. This film marked a transformative phase in the director's career and established Rishi Kapoor as a character actor rather than a heartthrob. Mulk received positive reviews and performed well at the box office, tackling themes of communal disharmony and Islamophobia. Sinha recently hinted at some differences he had with Rishi Kapoor during the making of the film.

Anubhav Sinha recalls working with Rishi Kapoor in Mulk

Recently, at a masterclass event for the recent Ajanta Ellora International Film Festival, Anubhav Sinha mentioned that he received advice to consider Amitabh Bachchan for the main role but felt that the legendary star didn't convey the vulnerability he was seeking for the character. He added, “Sudhir Mishra told me to talk to Amit ji, which will help the film get funded. But I said, ‘I don’t see Amit ji in this part, because Amit ji can look after himself’. We needed a guy who cannot look after himself. So then, Rishi Kapoor.”

He mentioned that he penned down the script for Mulk in approximately three days and shared the first draft with his filmmaker friends at 3 am. The following morning, all of them supported him in making the film, even those who initially had reservations about its box office prospects. He then added, “He was a bit of a spoilt Punjabi boy, and we had a slight altercation. I told him, ‘You don’t scare me, I’ve handled your uncle in my debut!'” Anubhav mentioned that Shammi Kapoor set some conditions before accepting the role of a villain in the television show Shikast, but over time, they formed a strong friendship.

Advertisement

He mentioned that during their interactions, Rishi Kapoor extended a 20% discount for Mulk, considering it was a unique and distinct film. He mentioned that the prevailing misconception was that Rishi Kapoor was challenging to handle. However, he expressed that this concern bothered him the least, as he had previously worked with Mr. Shammi Kapoor in his initial TV show Shikast, and he sensed similar vibes from Rishi Kapoor. He added, “His demeanour would give the impression of a difficult man but he would turn out to be such a teddy bear.” Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

Anubhav Sinha’s work front

Anubhav Sinha, a highly regarded director in Bollywood for his innovative approach, has helmed several acclaimed projects such as Thappad, Article 15, Mulk, and Bheed, among others. Earlier this year, Pinkvilla reported exclusively that the skilled director is working on a romantic film titled Bachpan Ka Pyar, featuring Rajkummar Rao and Vaani Kapoor. Apurva Dhar will be directing, and the movie will tell a love story set in a small town.

ALSO READ: Anubhav Sinha feels he 'failed Shah Rukh Khan' with Ra.One: 'I should have made a better film'