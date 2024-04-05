7 gripping must-watch movies like Article 15
Presented below is a compilation of some movies like Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Article 15, which will captivate you with their impactful stories and powerful social messages.
Article 15 is a crime drama which was released in 2019. Featuring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead, the movie follows the story of a police officer investigating the disappearance of three girls in a rural village. This extremely gripping film sheds light on the caste-based discrimination in Indian society. Here is a list of movies like Article 15 that delve into various social issues, each deserving of your time and attention.
7 movies like Article 15 to add to your watchlist:
1. Darlings (2022)
- Running Time: 2 hours 14 mins
- IMDb Rating: 6.6/10
- Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama/Thriller
- Movie Star Cast: Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah, Roshan Mathew
- Director: Jasmeet K Reen
- Writer: Jasmeet K Reen, Parveez Sheikh, Vijay Maurya
- Year of release: 2022
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix
Darlings, one of the hard hitting movies like Article 15, is a dark comedy which revolves around a married couple, Hamza and Badru. The film is based on domestic violence as Hamza turns into an alcoholic and starts treating his wife badly. It also showcases the importance of a woman standing up for herself when Badru experiences a tragedy.
2. Thappad (2020)
- Running Time: 2 hours 22 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7/10
- Movie Genre: Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Pavail Gulati, Dia Mirza
- Director: Anubhav Sinha
- Writer: Anubhav Sinha, Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul
- Year of release: 2020
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Another movie displaying women empowerment in its truest sense is Thappad. It is centered on Amrita, a woman who leads a good life with her husband. However, when he slaps Amrita at an office party in front of everyone, she is determined to file for divorce.
3. Mulk (2018)
- Running Time: 2 hours 14 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7.3/10
- Movie Genre: Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Rishi Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa
- Director: Anubhav Sinha
- Writer: Anubhav Sinha
- Year of release: 2018
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: ZEE5
The legal drama Mulk tells the story of a Muslim family, who have to fight to clear their names when one of their own is linked to terrorism. With its intriguing story and strong performances, the film is a great addition to your watchlist if you’re looking for movies like Article 15.
4. Pink (2016)
- Running Time: 2 hours 16 mins
- IMDb Rating: 8.1/10
- Movie Genre: Crime/Drama/Thriller
- Movie Star Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Andrea Tariang, Vijay Varma, Angad Bedi
- Director: Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury
- Writer: Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, Shoojit Sircar, Ritesh Shah
- Year of release: 2016
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video/Disney+ Hotstar
In the movie Pink, three girls stand up against harassment from a politician’s nephew. With the help of a retired lawyer, they fight for justice. The story delivers a strong message about the importance of consent, making it one of the must-watch movies like Article 15.
5. NH10 (2015)
