7 gripping must-watch movies like Article 15

Article 15 is a crime drama which was released in 2019. Featuring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead, the movie follows the story of a police officer investigating the disappearance of three girls in a rural village. This extremely gripping film sheds light on the caste-based discrimination in Indian society. Here is a list of movies like Article 15 that delve into various social issues, each deserving of your time and attention.

7 movies like Article 15 to add to your watchlist:



1. Darlings (2022)

Running Time: 2 hours 14 mins

2 hours 14 mins IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

6.6/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama/Thriller

Comedy/Drama/Thriller Movie Star Cast: Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah, Roshan Mathew

Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah, Roshan Mathew Director: Jasmeet K Reen

Jasmeet K Reen Writer: Jasmeet K Reen, Parveez Sheikh, Vijay Maurya

Jasmeet K Reen, Parveez Sheikh, Vijay Maurya Year of release: 2022

2022 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Darlings, one of the hard hitting movies like Article 15, is a dark comedy which revolves around a married couple, Hamza and Badru. The film is based on domestic violence as Hamza turns into an alcoholic and starts treating his wife badly. It also showcases the importance of a woman standing up for herself when Badru experiences a tragedy.

2. Thappad (2020)

Running Time: 2 hours 22 mins

IMDb Rating: 7/10

Movie Genre: Drama

Movie Star Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Pavail Gulati, Dia Mirza

Director: Anubhav Sinha

Writer: Anubhav Sinha, Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul

Year of release: 2020

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Another movie displaying women empowerment in its truest sense is Thappad. It is centered on Amrita, a woman who leads a good life with her husband. However, when he slaps Amrita at an office party in front of everyone, she is determined to file for divorce.

3. Mulk (2018)

Running Time: 2 hours 14 mins

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

Movie Genre: Drama

Movie Star Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Rishi Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa

Director: Anubhav Sinha

Writer: Anubhav Sinha

Year of release: 2018

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: ZEE5

The legal drama Mulk tells the story of a Muslim family, who have to fight to clear their names when one of their own is linked to terrorism. With its intriguing story and strong performances, the film is a great addition to your watchlist if you’re looking for movies like Article 15.

4. Pink (2016)

Running Time: 2 hours 16 mins

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Movie Genre: Crime/Drama/Thriller

Movie Star Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Andrea Tariang, Vijay Varma, Angad Bedi

Director: Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury

Writer: Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, Shoojit Sircar, Ritesh Shah

Year of release: 2016

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video/Disney+ Hotstar

In the movie Pink, three girls stand up against harassment from a politician’s nephew. With the help of a retired lawyer, they fight for justice. The story delivers a strong message about the importance of consent, making it one of the must-watch movies like Article 15.

5. NH10 (2015)

