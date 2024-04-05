7 gripping must-watch movies like Article 15

Presented below is a compilation of some movies like Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Article 15, which will captivate you with their impactful stories and powerful social messages.

By Apeksha Juneja
Updated on Apr 06, 2024  |  12:14 AM IST |  2.5K
7 gripping must-watch movies like Article 15
7 must-watch movies like Article 15 (Pic Courtesy: Article 15 IMDb, Netflix India, NH10 IMDb)

Article 15 is a crime drama which was released in 2019. Featuring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead, the movie follows the story of a police officer investigating the disappearance of three girls in a rural village. This extremely gripping film sheds light on the caste-based discrimination in Indian society. Here is a list of movies like Article 15 that delve into various social issues, each deserving of your time and attention.

7 movies like Article 15 to add to your watchlist:


1. Darlings (2022)


  • Running Time: 2 hours 14 mins
  • IMDb Rating: 6.6/10
  • Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama/Thriller
  • Movie Star Cast: Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah, Roshan Mathew
  • Director: Jasmeet K Reen
  • Writer: Jasmeet K Reen, Parveez Sheikh, Vijay Maurya
  • Year of release: 2022
  • Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Darlings, one of the hard hitting movies like Article 15, is a dark comedy which revolves around a married couple, Hamza and Badru. The film is based on domestic violence as Hamza turns into an alcoholic and starts treating his wife badly. It also showcases the importance of a woman standing up for herself when Badru experiences a tragedy.

Related Stories

OPINION: Kareena, Tabu-Kriti’s Crew excites us for Priyanka, Katrina-Alia’s Jee Le Zaraa
entertainment
OPINION: Kareena, Tabu-Kriti’s Crew excites us for Priyanka, Katrina-Alia’s Jee Le Zaraa
Bollywood Newswrap, April 1: Navya on inviting Aishwarya on her podcast and more
entertainment
Bollywood Newswrap, April 1: Navya on inviting Aishwarya on her podcast and more

Advertisement

2. Thappad (2020)


  • Running Time: 2 hours 22 mins
  • IMDb Rating: 7/10
  • Movie Genre: Drama
  • Movie Star Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Pavail Gulati, Dia Mirza
  • Director: Anubhav Sinha
  • Writer: Anubhav Sinha, Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul
  • Year of release: 2020
  • Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Another movie displaying women empowerment in its truest sense is Thappad. It is centered on Amrita, a woman who leads a good life with her husband. However, when he slaps Amrita at an office party in front of everyone, she is determined to file for divorce.

3. Mulk (2018)


  • Running Time: 2 hours 14 mins
  • IMDb Rating: 7.3/10
  • Movie Genre: Drama
  • Movie Star Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Rishi Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa
  • Director: Anubhav Sinha
  • Writer: Anubhav Sinha
  • Year of release: 2018
  • Where to Watch / OTT Platform: ZEE5

The legal drama Mulk tells the story of a Muslim family, who have to fight to clear their names when one of their own is linked to terrorism. With its intriguing story and strong performances, the film is a great addition to your watchlist if you’re looking for movies like Article 15.

4. Pink (2016)


  • Running Time: 2 hours 16 mins
  • IMDb Rating: 8.1/10
  • Movie Genre: Crime/Drama/Thriller
  • Movie Star Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Andrea Tariang, Vijay Varma, Angad Bedi
  • Director: Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury
  • Writer: Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, Shoojit Sircar, Ritesh Shah
  • Year of release: 2016
  • Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video/Disney+ Hotstar

In the movie Pink, three girls stand up against harassment from a politician’s nephew. With the help of a retired lawyer, they fight for justice. The story delivers a strong message about the importance of consent, making it one of the must-watch movies like Article 15. 

Advertisement

5. NH10 (2015)



Advertisement

ALSO READ: 6 heartwarming must-watch movies like Dear Zindagi

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Apeksha Juneja

A Bollywood enthusiast and ardent writer, Apeksha Juneja’s heart beats for the glitz and glamor of Indian

...

Credits: Netflix India, T-Series, Zee Music Company, Times Music, Eros Now Music, UTV Motion Pictures YouTube
Advertisement

Latest Articles