Ayushmann Khurrana reveals he wasn’t director’s choice for Andhadhun-Article 15; here’s how he convinced them

Ayushmann Khurrana earned massive appreciation for his performance in 2018’s cult classic Andhadhun. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the movie was both a critical and commercial hit and earned over Rs 400 crores globally. The actor in a recent interview looked back at how he managed to sign this film and also revealed that he wasn’t the first choice for it.

Not just Andhadhun but Ayushmann also wasn’t the director’s pick for Article 15 but according to him, it was his hustle as an outsider that took him through.

How did Ayushmann Khurrana get Andhadhun?

In a recent interview with Mashable, Ayushmann Khurrana discussed the importance of ‘hustle for outsiders’ and shared that he ‘snatched the film’ from Sriram Raghavan.

He shared, “I have hustled in the film. Hustling is very important for outsiders, I am still hustling.” When Ayushmann came to know that Sriram was making this Andhadhun, he directly showed up at his office and told him that he wanted it.

Sriram's response? - "I can't see you in this film". Ayushmann then revealed, "(This) is just what Anubhav Sinha told me for Article 15. He too had said 'I don't see you in this film' and I had asked him to audition me. After you become a successful actor, people don't ask you to audition. In the West, however, the biggest stars still audition."

Ayushmann said that he is ‘not ashamed’ of auditioning because “If you have confidence in your craft then why can’t you give an audition?”

Further in the interview, the Badhaai Ho actor revealed that Sriram actually auditioned him unknowingly. Ayushmann shared, “He said, ‘We’ll jam on these scenes’. He was kind of auditioning me. I was like, ‘Let’s do this’. I had this excitement in me. Whenever a film comes to me, I treat it as my first film. It feels like the first project, give it your all. Until you have that excitement there is no fun in life.”

Did you know Andhadhun was supposed to have an audio teaser?

Confirming this rumor, Ayushmann said that it was Sriram’s close friend and producer Dinesh Vijan who stopped him from doing the same. Ayushmann revealed, “Dinesh Vijan told him (not to do that) even though he had nothing to do with the film. He is just Sriram’s friend, he is a separate producer. Dinesh, as a friend, told him ‘Sriram you can’t do this.’ He said how can you have an audio teaser in a video medium, you are not launching the teaser on the radio. So, one needs to have friends like that also.”

Ayushmann and Tabu didn’t realize that Andhadhun was a comedy

Ayushmann confessed that he and Tabu were very serious on the sets because they weren’t told it was a dark comedy. Ayushmann revealed, “He didn’t tell us the genre. I was like going blind, literally. I was acting like I was blind and truly something very bad had happened to me. People were then laughing when the film was on edit, I didn’t understand why they were laughing. Because after going through that journey, you feel you have made a very serious film. There is a shock value, and because of that shock value people are laughing.”

For the unversed, Andhadhun also starred Radhika Apte, Anil Dhawan, and Manav Vij in pivotal roles.

